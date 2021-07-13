Üye Girişi
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University - Son Dakika

The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University

13.07.2021 14:06
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University, System.String[]

Harvard University has purchased a customized earphone designed by Turkish engineers for the treatment of stress-related disorders by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear.

Harvard University has purchased a customized earphone designed by Turkish engineers for the treatment of stress-related disorders by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear. Doctors and researchers at Harvard Medical School will utilize the device to perform research in the field of infection.

Customized earphones developed by Turkish engineers prevent the occurrence of stress-related diseases by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear. The device called 'Vagustim', which can be controlled with a mobile application will be used in the treatment of diseases such as chronic pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, sleep disorders, functional intestinal system disorders, depression, and obesity. "Harvard loved this device very highly and ordered five of them. It will be utilized to undertake infectious research by clinicians and researchers at Harvard Medical School. Our goal is to make sure the equipment is properly documented. It will be easy to employ in human research and other disorders once we acquire FDA approval" Dr. Instructor Member Ali Veysel Ozden of Bahcesehir University Faculty of Health Sciences Department of Physiotherapy, who was part of the team that designed the device said.

"DURING STRESS, THE VAGUS NERVE IS SUPPRESSED"Dr. Ozden said that the vagus nerve is a vital aspect of the autonomic nervous system, adding "The nerve that supplies the body with the ability to slow down and rest as well as proper digestion. It emerges from the brain stem and reaches almost all internal organs and makes them work. One of the most important issues of our time is stress. the vagus nerve is suppressed during times of stress. The suppression of the vagus nerve is the most critical factor in the emergence of stress-related illnesses. Migraine is a serious illness that has a strong link to stress. All chronic pain, except for migraine, can be classified as one of these disorders. Sleep disorders are among these diseases. Aside from that, there are functional intestinal system disorders. Depression is one of the disorders linked to stress. Obesity is one of our generation's issues. One of the reasons for obesity is that stress suppresses the feeling of hunger, after preventing it leads to overeating. Vagus nerve stimulation is used in many stress-related disorders because of this.""THE NERVOUS SYSTEM CAN CHANGE EVEN DURING THE DAY"Explaining that the use of vagus nerve stimulation in the treatment of epilepsy began in 1997, Dr. Ozden reminded that there are studies showing that the vagus nerve can be stimulated in cases of inflammation seen with coronavirus and excessive inflammatory condition in the body and added the following: "As we saw that the device could be effective in the area of ??inflammation with the coronavirus, we made a correct positioning here. We've developed the earphone that can touch both places at the same time, and we've filed a patent application for it. Following that, we began using the earphone in patients with its certification. We've conducted clinical trials on this. Then we realized how varied the autonomic nervous system is. Even during the day, your nervous system can undergo significant changes. We recognized that you required specialized care, that is tailored treatment management. We've provided a form in which personal data that can be controlled from the mobile phone are collected and the flow can be adjusted individually. As soon as it took this shape, it became the first device in the world. The device is now being sold in other countries, but it is still being used in clinical researches."PAIN LEVELS REDUCED BY 90 PERCENTAGE AFTER 20 MINUTES OF DAILY USE"Expressing that the stimulus travels to the brain rather than immediately to the organs since it is made through the ear, Dr. Ozden said, "it is a situation that increases reliability. Neck stimulation can be performed unilaterally, whereas ear stimulation can be performed bilaterally. Since it touches two points on the ear, this allows us to reduce the daily stimulation time. So far, our clinical experience suggests that 20-30 minutes of daily stimulation may be sufficient. This isn't a one-time application. For the vagus activity to reach an adequate level, 2 months of regular use is suggested. We have a case report of a migraine patient. The amount of pain in a patient who did not respond to any treatment was reduced by 90 percent. We also have a publication about it. A publication by neurologists."CERTIFICATION AND MASS PRODUCTION WAITING

In 2020, 'Vagustim' was eligible for a grant of about 1 million TL from 1511, one of TUBITAK's most prestigious support programs. Vagustim was cited as one of the 5 most promising initiatives among 188 Neurotechnology initiatives analyzed worldwide. The venture which is set to complete a new investment round at the end of 2021 plans to expand by speeding up certification, mass production, and marketing.

(PHOTOS)


- Istanbul
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University
The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University

sure, FDA, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Aradan geçen 15 yıl Yaprak Dökümü'nden bir şey eksiltmedi! Final bölümü yayınlanan dizi Trend Topic oldu 15:19 Aradan geçen 15 yıl Yaprak Dökümü'nden bir şey eksiltmedi! Final bölümü yayınlanan dizi Trend Topic oldu Ezber bozan araştırma! Bilim insanları İtalya'da görüldüğü iddia edilen 'sıfırıncı' korona hastasını arıyor 15:04 Ezber bozan araştırma! Bilim insanları İtalya'da görüldüğü iddia edilen 'sıfırıncı' korona hastasını arıyor 24 yıllık hasret sona erdi! Kaçırılan oğluna kavuşan baba: Artık mutlu olabilirim 14:51 24 yıllık hasret sona erdi! Kaçırılan oğluna kavuşan baba: Artık mutlu olabilirim
Galatasaray'dan dev transfer! Yıldız futbolcu için anlaşma sağlandı 14:46 Galatasaray'dan dev transfer! Yıldız futbolcu için anlaşma sağlandı Mahkemeye çıkan Tosuncuk'un ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Param yok ama el konulan mal varlıklarımla mağdurların zararını gidereceğim 14:10 Mahkemeye çıkan Tosuncuk'un ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Param yok ama el konulan mal varlıklarımla mağdurların zararını gidereceğim Göllere bırakılan Japon balıkları herkesin korkulu rüyası oldu! Balıklarla başa çıkamayan yetkililer çareyi sosyal medyada buldu 13:44 Göllere bırakılan Japon balıkları herkesin korkulu rüyası oldu! Balıklarla başa çıkamayan yetkililer çareyi sosyal medyada buldu
Düğünleri pandemi rötarına takılmıştı! Berkay Hardal ve Dilan Telkök çifti sonunda düğün yaptı 12:40 Düğünleri pandemi rötarına takılmıştı! Berkay Hardal ve Dilan Telkök çifti sonunda düğün yaptı Son Dakika: Delta varyantında 3 kat artış! Türkiye'de 36 ilde 750 kişide tespit edildi 12:17 Son Dakika: Delta varyantında 3 kat artış! Türkiye'de 36 ilde 750 kişide tespit edildi

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:27 FETÖ firarisi Orhan İnandı itiraf etti! Fethullahçı Terör Örgütü 15 Temmuz'un etkisinden çıkamamış
15:18 Aradan geçen 15 yıl Yaprak Dökümü'nden bir şey eksiltmedi! Final bölümü yayınlanan dizi Trend Topic oldu
15:07 Son Dakika! Hakkari İl Emniyet Müdür Yardımcısı Hasan Cevher ekibindeki bir polis memurunun silahlı saldırısında hayatını kaybetti
15:02 Çek kanununda yeni düzenleme! Karşılıksız çek cezalarının infazı durdurulacak
14:50 Yeni diziye başlayan Kadir Doğulu ve Serra Arıtürk'ün canlı yayında sergilediği samimi haller sevenlerini kızdırdı
14:45 Galatasaray'dan dev transfer! Yıldız futbolcu için anlaşma sağlandı
14:34 İBB'nin kurban bağışı kampanyasına ilgi yoğun! Bağış miktarı 10 gün içinde 7 milyon liraya ulaştı
14:10 Mahkemeye çıkan Tosuncuk'un ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Param yok ama el konulan mal varlıklarımla mağdurların zararını gidereceğim
14:07 Taliban, Türkiye'yi 8 maddeyle tehdit etti: Hangi ülke olursa olsun, Afganistan'da kalan tüm taraflara karşılık vereceğiz
13:11 Bakan Koca'dan "Zorunlu aşı" açıklaması: Şuan için gündemimizde yok
FETÖ firarisi Orhan İnandı itiraf etti! Fethullahçı Terör Örgütü 15 Temmuz'un etkisinden çıkamamış FETÖ firarisi Orhan İnandı itiraf etti! Fethullahçı Terör Örgütü 15 Temmuz'un etkisinden çıkamamış         
15:27
Son Dakika! Hakkari İl Emniyet Müdür Yardımcısı Hasan Cevher ekibindeki bir polis memurunun silahlı saldırısında hayatını kaybetti Son Dakika! Hakkari İl Emniyet Müdür Yardımcısı Hasan Cevher ekibindeki bir polis memurunun silahlı saldırısında hayatını kaybetti         
15:08
Çek kanununda yeni düzenleme! Karşılıksız çek cezalarının infazı durdurulacak Çek kanununda yeni düzenleme! Karşılıksız çek cezalarının infazı durdurulacak         
15:02
Yeni diziye başlayan Kadir Doğulu ve Serra Arıtürk'ün canlı yayında sergilediği samimi haller sevenlerini kızdırdı Yeni diziye başlayan Kadir Doğulu ve Serra Arıtürk'ün canlı yayında sergilediği samimi haller sevenlerini kızdırdı         
14:51
İBB'nin kurban bağışı kampanyasına ilgi yoğun! Bağış miktarı 10 gün içinde 7 milyon liraya ulaştı İBB'nin kurban bağışı kampanyasına ilgi yoğun! Bağış miktarı 10 gün içinde 7 milyon liraya ulaştı         
14:35
Taliban, Türkiye'yi 8 maddeyle tehdit etti: Hangi ülke olursa olsun, Afganistan'da kalan tüm taraflara karşılık vereceğiz Taliban, Türkiye'yi 8 maddeyle tehdit etti: Hangi ülke olursa olsun, Afganistan'da kalan tüm taraflara karşılık vereceğiz         
14:08
Tatil hayaliyle yola çıktığı askerlik arkadaşını uyuşturucuya kurban verdi! Tatil hayaliyle yola çıktığı askerlik arkadaşını uyuşturucuya kurban verdi!         
13:02
Instagram'da canlı yayın yapıyordu! Ünlü rapçi bir anda kanlar içerisinde kaldı Instagram'da canlı yayın yapıyordu! Ünlü rapçi bir anda kanlar içerisinde kaldı         
12:26
MHP'nin oy oranının düştüğünü belirten anketçilere Devlet Bahçeli'den tepki: Hanyayı da Konya'yı da gösterelim MHP'nin oy oranının düştüğünü belirten anketçilere Devlet Bahçeli'den tepki: Hanyayı da Konya'yı da gösterelim         
12:03
Büyükşenler cinayetindeki sır perdesi aralanıyor! Çiftin kızları ve oğlunun da aralarında olduğu 24 kişi için gözaltı kararı çıktı Büyükşenler cinayetindeki sır perdesi aralanıyor! Çiftin kızları ve oğlunun da aralarında olduğu 24 kişi için gözaltı kararı çıktı         
11:44
Fuhuş çetesi çökertildi! Gizli alfabeleri çözüldü, her şey ortaya çıktı Fuhuş çetesi çökertildi! Gizli alfabeleri çözüldü, her şey ortaya çıktı         
11:21
Kasapta vahşi cinayet! Afgan genç Kasapta vahşi cinayet! Afgan genç "Kokuyorsun" dediği iş arkadaşı tarafından bıçaklandı         
11:02
Baldıza taciz iddiası düğünde kaos yarattı! Halayı bırakıp kavgaya tutuştular Baldıza taciz iddiası düğünde kaos yarattı! Halayı bırakıp kavgaya tutuştular         
09:57
Korkunç kazada, 34 kişi can verdi! Yakınları kimlik tespiti için uzun kuyruklar oluşturdu Korkunç kazada, 34 kişi can verdi! Yakınları kimlik tespiti için uzun kuyruklar oluşturdu         
09:49
Dengesini kaybedip gölete düştü! Talihsiz kadının cansız bedeni çocuklarının göz yaşları eşliğinde çıkartıldı Dengesini kaybedip gölete düştü! Talihsiz kadının cansız bedeni çocuklarının göz yaşları eşliğinde çıkartıldı         
09:35
Arka Sıradakiler'in Özge'si Sevda Dalgıç'ın inanılmaz değişimi! Düzgün fiziğiyle beğeni topladı Arka Sıradakiler'in Özge'si Sevda Dalgıç'ın inanılmaz değişimi! Düzgün fiziğiyle beğeni topladı         
00:07
3 gün zorlama hapis yatan Aygün Aydın, Hakan Sabancı'ya küfürler yağdırdı: Beni hamile bırakırken iyiydi 3 gün zorlama hapis yatan Aygün Aydın, Hakan Sabancı'ya küfürler yağdırdı: Beni hamile bırakırken iyiydi         
20:58
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 13.07.2021 15:37:46. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement