The digger that a bird nested in its engine, will not operate until the chicks fly out - Son Dakika

04.07.2021 12:03
In the Germencik district of Aydın, a water bird made a nest on the engine part of a digger belonging to a geothermal energy company. The authorities decided not to move the digger from where it is until the chick come out.

A geothermal energy company on the Aydın- İzmir highway started excavation work with a digger last week. Because of the weekend, the digger was left where it was. At the beginning of the week, the operator noticed that a bird was constantly entering and leaving the engine part of the digger. Opening the engine cover, the operator saw the bird's nest turned off the digger and informed the company's authorities. Then the authorities decided not to operate the machine until the chicks fly out. The company officials also prepared a banner and hung it in front of the digger with the inscription, 'Since you have chosen our digger for the nest, we will protect and watch until your chicks take wings and fly.'

"THE DIGGER WILL STAY THERE FOR ABOUT ONE AND A HALF MONTHS""The digger will wait here for one and a half months. We are trying to continue our work with other machines. The digger will stay like this until the chicks come out and fly. Eggs are expected to hatch in 15-20 days," said İbrahim Lazaoğlu, administrative affairs supervisor of the geothermal company.


Kaynak: DHA

