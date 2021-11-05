The dog 'Fero' does not leave from the grave of its owner - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
05.11.2021 16:12
German shepherd dog 'Fero' waits by the grave of its owner Omer Guven (92), who passed away a week ago in the Arakli district of Trabzon. Coskun Guven, son of Omer Guven, said "Fero did not leave the coffin after my father passed away. Even the crowd dispersed at the graveside, he did not leave.

German shepherd dog 'Fero' waits by the grave of its owner Omer Guven (92), who passed away a week ago in the Arakli district of Trabzon. Coskun Guven, son of Omer Guven, said "Fero did not leave the coffin after my father passed away. Even the crowd dispersed at the graveside, he did not leave. He lay at the grave for hours."

Omer Guven, who had chronic illnesses, passed away on October 29th in Kaymakli Neighbourhood of Arakli district. The German shepherd 'Fero', adopted by Guven 11 years ago, goes to the grave every day and waits there. Those who saw the dog lying on the grave also experienced emotional moments. These images of Fero attracted attention on social media.

"MY FATHER HAD A GREAT LOVE FOR ANIMALS"

Stating that his father loved Fero like his child, Omer Guven's son Coskun Guven said, "My father had a great love for animals. He not only took care of dogs, but also the cats. Fero have been with my father for 11 years. They would spend every day together. My father fell ill shortly before his death. Fero was also here when the ambulance came to pick up my father. Fero waited at the door of the house until the morning for my father's return. He did not leave the coffin after my father passed away, waited in the cemetery while my father was buried. Even the crowd dispersed at the graveside, he did not leave. He lay at the grave for hours. My father loved Fero very much. But after his death, we realized that Fero also loved my father very much."

"HE WOULD SPEND MOST OF HIS SALARY ON DOGS"

"Fero was very upset on the morning of the funeral, he cried all the time. He never left. He comes every morning and lies on his grave. Everyone who sees it witnesses this example of loyalty. Our uncle Omer had a great love for animals. He would feed the dogs first and then eat his own food. He would spend most of his salary on dogs. It is such a beautiful love" said Nihal Ilhan, a relative of Omer Guven.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE: ------------------FERO the dog walking to the grave-FERO waits by the grave

-Details


- Araklıtrabzon
