The driver of the vehicle fell into the creek has rescued - Son Dakika

22.12.2021 10:27
Light commercial vehicle went out of control and fell into a creek in the Surmene district of Trabzon. The driver Emre Oksuz (32), who climbed onto the vehicle, was rescued by a ladder by the firefighters.The incident took place around 15.00 on the Surmene-Koprubasi road.

Light commercial vehicle went out of control and fell into a creek in the Surmene district of Trabzon. The driver Emre Oksuz (32), who climbed onto the vehicle, was rescued by a ladder by the firefighters.

The incident took place around 15.00 on the Surmene-Koprubasi road. The light commercial vehicle, which Emre Oksuz was driving, allegedly got out of control on the slippery road due to the rain and fell into Manahoz Creek. Oksuz, climbed onto the overturned vehicle and waited to be rescued. Paramedics and fire department teams were dispatched to the region upon notification of the people nearby. Oksuz walked through the low flow creek and was rescued by the ladder by the firefighters. The vehicle was also removed with the help of a tow truck.

