The first dose of Turkish vaccine Turkovac in Phase 3 was applied in Kayseri - Son Dakika

The first dose of Turkish vaccine Turkovac started to be applied in Phase 3 to volunteers at Kayseri City Hospital.

The first dose of the Turkish vaccine Turkovac which developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Erciyes University (ERU), and the Turkish Health Institutes Presidency (TUSEB), has been applied at Kayseri City Hospital. The first dose was administered to the 46 years old volunteer teacher Murat Dag.

Prof. Dr. Ilhami Celik announced that there are more than 600 volunteers for the implementation of the first dose. "Also, the Phase-3 studies will be carried out completely by world standards. The effectiveness of the vaccine will be compared. We will compare this vaccine with the inactive Sinovac ," he added.CHILDREN HAS ALSO STARTED TO BE TREATED IN THE HOSPITAL"The number of intubated patients is increasing. The Delta variant is threatening. It is 2 or 3 times more contagious than the UK and Wuhan variants. It has different symptoms. We ask all our citizens to get their vaccinations as soon as possible. We get sad when Covid-19 cases come to the hospital for treatment. We started to see young people being hospitalized. We have patients with serious conditions in the pediatric intensive care unit. We are trying very hard not to lose them. There are young patients we have lost recently. Please get vaccinated. We ask them to listen to the voice of science, not social media," Prof. Dr. Celik stated."I'M PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS"

"I have not been vaccinated before. I applied for the Turkovac vaccine voluntarily. Today I had my first dose. I am very happy. I am very proud to be part of this. I would like to thank all the healthcare workers and those who contributed to the Turkovac vaccine. I am very comfortable. The reason why I was not vaccinated before, of course, I had hesitations, but the fact that the Turkovac vaccine came to Phase-3 relieved me" said Murat Dag, who volunteered for the Turkovac vaccine.

