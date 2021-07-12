The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City - Son Dakika

The first hot air balloon took off after the trials in Emre Lake in Doger county of Ihsaniye district of AFYONKARAHISAR City. Afyonkarahisar Governor Gokmen Cicek said, "We hope that we will host thousands and millions of people. We are ready for this and we call Afyonkarahisar 'a truly mysterious city', a unique place worth seeing."

The first hot air balloon flights were made in the Phrygian Valley, which has a history of 3,000 years, located on the borders of Eskisehir city and Kutahya city, together with Afyonkarahisar city. Within the scope of the studies carried out to make the Phrygian Valley the 'Cappadocia of the Aegean region', a test flight of hot air balloon in Emre Lake, one of the most beautiful points of the valley, was successfully completed. Afyonkarahisar Governor Gokmen Cicek, AK Party Afyonkarahisar deputies Veysel Eroglu, Ali Ozkaya and Ibrahim Yurdunuseven, Afyonkarahisar Mayor AK Party Mehmet Zeybek, provincial directors and guests attended the event, and the first hot air balloon flight to Emre Lake was made at sunrise. On the other hand, a boat called 'Saltanat Kayak' was prepared for local and foreign visitors to visit Emre Lake.