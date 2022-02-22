The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen

22.02.2022 16:12
The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first package of sanctions against Russia will be tabled today."Russia's aggression against Ukraine is illegal and unacceptable. The Union remains united in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first package of sanctions against Russia will be tabled today.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is illegal and unacceptable. The Union remains united in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled today" said von der Leyen in a statement from social media.

UK: WE ARE IMPOSING SEVERE SANCTIONSUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also shared an announcement on her social media account. "I instructed the Permanent Under-Secretary to summon the Russian Ambassador to explain Russia's violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine's sovereignty. We are imposing severe sanctions in response" said Truss.PUTIN RECOGNIZED THE SOVEREIGNTY OF LUHANSK AND DONETSK

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last night that he officially recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, which are controlled by Russian separatists. After Putin's decision, Europe and the US reacted to this decision and it was stated that sanctions would be implemented.


YORUMLAR
500
Masada bu kez Aliyev var! Savaş gerilimi öncesi iki lider uzun masada buluştu, sıcak bir görüntü sergiledi Masada bu kez Aliyev var! Savaş gerilimi öncesi iki lider uzun masada buluştu, sıcak bir görüntü sergiledi Putin 'doğal gaz' sopası göstermişti! İngiltere dinlemedi! 5 Rus bankasına yaptırım Putin "doğal gaz" sopası göstermişti! İngiltere dinlemedi! 5 Rus bankasına yaptırım Putin aba altından 'gaz' sopasını gösterdi: Yaptırımlar olmaması dünyanın yararına olur! Putin aba altından "gaz" sopasını gösterdi: Yaptırımlar olmaması dünyanın yararına olur!

Ursula von der Leyen, Vladimir Putin, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen - Son Dakika


Son Dakika Haberleri
16:13 Kiev'de savaş hali başladı! İnsanlar evlerini elden çıkarıyor! Bankalardaki paralar çekiliyor
16:09 Masada bu kez Aliyev var! Savaş gerilimi öncesi iki lider uzun masada buluştu, sıcak bir görüntü sergiledi
16:08 Ata binmek istedi! Sert tekme darbesiyle neye uğradığını şaşırdı
16:06 Mustafa Denizli siyah beyaz renklere geri dönüyor!
15:57 Putin "doğal gaz" sopası göstermişti! İngiltere dinlemedi! 5 Rus bankasına yaptırım
15:54 Putin aba altından "gaz" sopasını gösterdi: Yaptırımlar olmaması dünyanın yararına olur!
15:47 Evlilik Hakkında Her Şey'de bu akşam neler olacak? Azra kendisini aldatan Yıldırım'ı affedecek mi?
15:41 Masumlar Apartmanı'nda bu akşam neler olacak? Safiye imkansızı başarıyor
15:38 Meğer o iddianın sahibi "saplantılı hayran"mış! Tuğba Özerk'e "Tosuncuk'un paralarını aklıyor" demişti! 7 yıldır peşinde
15:35 Baba dizisinde bu akşam neler olacak? Emin ile yüzleşen Kadir ne yapacak?
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.02.2022 16:19:27. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement