The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen - Son Dakika

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first package of sanctions against Russia will be tabled today.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is illegal and unacceptable. The Union remains united in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled today" said von der Leyen in a statement from social media.

UK: WE ARE IMPOSING SEVERE SANCTIONSUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also shared an announcement on her social media account. "I instructed the Permanent Under-Secretary to summon the Russian Ambassador to explain Russia's violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine's sovereignty. We are imposing severe sanctions in response" said Truss.PUTIN RECOGNIZED THE SOVEREIGNTY OF LUHANSK AND DONETSK

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last night that he officially recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, which are controlled by Russian separatists. After Putin's decision, Europe and the US reacted to this decision and it was stated that sanctions would be implemented.