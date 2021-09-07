The first study to present intensive care data of Covid-19 Vaccination - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
07.09.2021 12:20
TURKISH Intensive Care Association announced the data of 952 intensive care patients hospitalized in 60 centers across Turkey on the 11th of August. Association President Prof. Dr. Oktay Demirkiran said that 51.4% of the patients included in the study were unvaccinated, and 39.

TURKISH Intensive Care Association announced the data of 952 intensive care patients hospitalized in 60 centers across Turkey on the 11th of August. Association President Prof. Dr. Oktay Demirkiran said that 51.4% of the patients included in the study were unvaccinated, and 39.4% were those who were vaccinated with a double dose of Sinovac and did not receive the third dose when the time came. General Secretary Assoc. Dr. Fethi Gul, on the other hand, said that the Sinovac vaccine is the first study to reveal the intensive care data with such a broad perspective. The results of the study showed once again the extent to which vaccination reduced serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

FULL VACCINES DO NOT NEED INTENSIVE CARE

Prof. Dr. Demirkiran said, "We reached data of 952 patients, the results of 921 were analyzed and evaluated. These are the data sent by the members of the Turkish Intensive Care Association across Turkey from the intensive care units. According to this, the rate of unvaccinated patients in intensive care units is 51.4%, and the rate of those who have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine is 39.4 percent. The rate of those vaccinated with three doses of Sinovac was 1.9 percent, those vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac and one dose of BioNTech were 1.1 percent, a single dose of Sinovac was 3.4 percent, and a single dose of BioNTech was 2.3 percent, while the rate of those vaccinated with two doses of BioNTech was 0.5 percent. When we collect unvaccinated patients and those who are incompletely vaccinated, we see that it exceeds 80 percent."


