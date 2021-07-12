The foals of champion purebred Arabian horses are ready for auction in Karacabey - Son Dakika

The foals born from champion stallions and mares in Karacabey Agricultural Enterprise are carefully cared for. Purebred Arabian foals, each of which is specially taken care of by our staff, are being sold at an auction. 43 foals will be put up for sale at the auction, the first of which will hold on July 27 this year.

A total of 103 foals will be offered for sale in 2 categories, as 'elite' and 'running foal' this year. The foals of purebred Arabian race stallions such as 'Baba Mevlut', 'Sonalp' and 'Berksoy', which have achieved many successes in their racing career, are awaited with special interest by racing fans. While a total income of 7 million 300 thousand liras was obtained from the 90 foals sold at the auctions last year, the highest sales income was obtained from the foal named 'Hasanim', which was sold for 560 thousand liras. 43 foals will be put up for sale at the auction, the first of which will be held on July 27 this year.

CHAMPION HORSES ATTRACTS ATTENTION

Equine Chief Veterinarian Ali Yaglici said, "We have been breeding purebred Arabian horses in Karacabey Agricultural Enterprise Directorate since the first years of the republic. We sell the foals raised in this stud farm to our race fans with the auction method. Most of the horses we breed become champions. We produce the offspring of stallions and mares that have won great championships. We currently have around 600 horses of various ages. Our births start from January to June, then we sell foals in July and August. The offspring of our stallion staff, who have won championships and achieved degrees in Turkey."

