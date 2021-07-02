The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild

The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild

02.07.2021 15:56
The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild

The fox, which was brought as a cub to Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate has been kept under protection for a while and now is released into the wild after the feeding.

The fox, which was brought as a cub to Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate has been kept under protection for a while and now is released into the wild after the feeding.

Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate's, which is affiliated to the 2nd Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), the treatment and care work of the young wild animals that are injured or lost their nests continue. Regarding that, the fox which was brought as a cub to the Branch Directorate became an adult after the feeding and care program. Now, the fox is released back into its natural habitat.


Kaynak: DHA

The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild


