The greatest gift for a son on Father's Day - Son Dakika

The greatest gift for a son on Father's Day

The greatest gift for a son on Father's Day

22.06.2021 11:27
Mehmet Demir, who got caught in the high voltage line and lost both his arms while herding sheep in Sanliurfa, held on to life again at the end of 6 years thanks to his father.

Mehmet Demir, who got caught in the high voltage line and lost both his arms while herding sheep in Sanliurfa, held on to life again at the end of 6 years thanks to his father. His father Casım Demir sold his house in Sanliurfa and had his son make an 'electronic arm prosthesis' with the money.

Mehmet Demir, who lives in Sanliurfa, was caught in a high voltage line while herding sheep at the age of 14. Demir lost both arms from the shoulder as a result of the current. For 6 years, the only dream of Demir was to be able to regain his arms. In order to make his son's dream come true, Casim Demir sold his house in Sanliurfa and took his son to a prosthesis-orthotics production and application center in Istanbul with the money."I AM HAPPY TO HAVE PROSTHETIC ARMS""I am 20 years old and I live in Sanliurfa. In 2014 I was electrocuted and lost both of my arms. I started shaking after the electric current. I lived without both arms for 6 years. Now I am very happy to have prosthetic arms. In the future, maybe I will go to school and write" said Demir expressing that he wants to go to school as well."THE SYSTEM WE APPLIED IS A FIRST IN THE WORLD"Prosthesis Orthotics Specialist Onder Kiziltas who was responsible for Demir's treatment said that "We used a special system that we developed because of Mehmet's shaking. We placed joints on both of his shoulders and fully electronic joints on his elbows. We enabled Mehmet to control these joints with a system we call joistik. Mehmet controls the prosthesis with his chin with the help of Joistik. Mehmet can move his elbow up and down by moving his chin. This system is a system made for the first time in the world. The software of the cards in the joistick belongs entirely to Turkish technicians."

- Istanbul
