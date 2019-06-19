Son Dakika Haberleri: THE HERO’S WALK, EPISODE 6
Son Dakika Spor Haber

THE HERO’S WALK, EPISODE 6

46 dakika önce

Imagine being an Offical Match Ball Carrier in the UEFA Europa League Final! Well local football fan Ali had the opportunity to do just that thanks to Kia when he walked out onto the pitch alongside Chelsea FC & Arsenal FC players at the Olympic Stadium in Baku!

Imagine being an Offical Match Ball Carrier in the UEFA Europa League Final! Well local football fan Ali had the opportunity to do just that thanks to Kia when he walked out onto the pitch alongside Chelsea FC & Arsenal FC players at the Olympic Stadium in Baku!
THE HERO’S WALK, EPISODE 6
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 05:06 
Boeing, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


THY'nin rüya uçağının görüntüleri ortaya çıktı! 25 Haziran'da İstanbul'da olacak Dün gözaltına alınan UEFA Eski Başkanı Michel Platini serbest bırakıldı Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor'un UEFA Avrupa Liginde rakibi belli oldu Genk ve Anderlecht, Michael Frey'i transfer etmek istiyor

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.6.2019 17:52:11. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: THE HERO’S WALK, EPISODE 6
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]