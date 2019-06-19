THE HERO’S WALK, EPISODE 6
46 dakika önce
Imagine being an Offical Match Ball Carrier in the UEFA Europa League Final! Well local football fan Ali had the opportunity to do just that thanks to Kia when he walked out onto the pitch alongside Chelsea FC & Arsenal FC players at the Olympic Stadium in Baku!
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 05:06
Imagine being an Offical Match Ball Carrier in the UEFA Europa League Final! Well local football fan Ali had the opportunity to do just that thanks to Kia
when he walked out onto the pitch alongside Chelsea
FC & Arsenal
FC players at the Olympic Stadium in Baku!
THY'nin rüya uçağının görüntüleri ortaya çıktı! 25 Haziran'da İstanbul'da olacak
Dün gözaltına alınan UEFA Eski Başkanı Michel Platini serbest bırakıldı
Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor'un UEFA Avrupa Liginde rakibi belli oldu
Genk ve Anderlecht, Michael Frey'i transfer etmek istiyor