The restored Pasabahce ferry made its first voyage after 12 years

01.09.2022 12:13
The historical Pasabahce ferry made its first voyage after 12 years. The Pasabahce ferry, which was put into service again, brought the passengers from the Princes' islands to Kabatas Ferry Pier.

The historical Pasabahce ferry was removed from the fleet in 2010 after making voyages on the City Lines for 58 years. Now, the ferry was fully restored by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and put into service again. The historical ferry brought the passengers it picked up from the Princes' islands to Kabatas Ferry Pier at 09: 15 on its first voyage. Passengers arriving at Kabatas pier on the Pasabahce ferry got off the ship with applause.

"WE ARE HAPPY THAT IT IS BACK IN SERVICE AGAIN"Gulcin Fesciler, one of the first passengers of the Pasabahce ferry, said, "I am very happy that the ferry is back in service. My childhood, youth, and old age passed on this ferry. I felt like in very, very old days". Another passenger Necdet Yilmaz said, "It's a beautiful feeling. It's nice to experience this feeling again. It was removed from the fleet almost 10 years ago. We are very happy that it is back in service again. It is a very special ferry for us"."LIKE THE PHOENIX'S REBIRTH FROM ITS ASHES"Stating that he was very happy to take part in the story of the rebirth of the Pasabahce ferry, Serdar Ersoy, the captain of the Pasabahce, said "It is a special excitement for us to see the happiness on the faces of our passengers. The Pasabahce ferry is like the Phoenix's rebirth from its ashes. There is a great effort. There have been great experiences on the Pasabahce ferry since 1952. Especially Island passengers have many memories with it. I observed this love after the ferry left the Islands for its first voyage. We are very happy to have this ferry sailing again".

