Üye Girişi
The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses - Son Dakika

The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses

19.08.2021 15:57
The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses, System.String[]

Other horses did not leave the horse, whose leg was broken in the pasture, in Gole district of Ardahan. The horse was found by the officials of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and was taken to the center for treatment.

Other horses did not leave the horse, whose leg was broken in the pasture, in Gole district of Ardahan. The horse was found by the officials of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and was taken to the center for treatment.

The hind leg of one of the horses fed in the pasture of Cakiruzum village of Gole district was broken for an unknown reason. The other horses in the herd did not leave the horse lying on the ground because it could not walk. A veterinarian treated the horse after citizens called. The horse was found by the officials of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and was taken to the center for treatment.

(PHOTOS)


The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses
The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses
The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses
The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses

Ardahan, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

PSG 7 dakikada 150 bin, 24 saatte ise 832 bin adet Messi forması sattı! Ronaldo'nun rekoru yıkılmış oldu 17:34 PSG 7 dakikada 150 bin, 24 saatte ise 832 bin adet Messi forması sattı! Ronaldo'nun rekoru yıkılmış oldu Mutfaktaki buzdolabı aniden patladı! Salonda oturan çocuklar ve anneleri zor kurtuldu 17:04 Mutfaktaki buzdolabı aniden patladı! Salonda oturan çocuklar ve anneleri zor kurtuldu Burcu Güneş'ten Hande Erçel'e gönderme: Beğeni rakamları ne zaman gerçeğe dönüşecek? 16:42 Burcu Güneş'ten Hande Erçel'e gönderme: Beğeni rakamları ne zaman gerçeğe dönüşecek?
Kartal'da ormanda öldürülen polisin eşi, sanığın ağlamasına isyan etti: Katiller de ağlar, hatta en güzel onlar ağlar 16:13 Kartal'da ormanda öldürülen polisin eşi, sanığın ağlamasına isyan etti: Katiller de ağlar, hatta en güzel onlar ağlar Elektrik akımına kapılan 9 yaşındaki çocuğu gören çobanlar, ekipler gelene kadar toprağa gömüp beklettiler 15:44 Elektrik akımına kapılan 9 yaşındaki çocuğu gören çobanlar, ekipler gelene kadar toprağa gömüp beklettiler Kovid-19 aşılama oranı en düşük illerden olan Şanlıurfa'da aşı olana 1000 TL'lik hediye çeki 15:09 Kovid-19 aşılama oranı en düşük illerden olan Şanlıurfa'da aşı olana 1000 TL'lik hediye çeki
Gündem olan soyadı krizi! Kayahan'ın kızı Beste Açar ile İpek Açar birbirine girdi 14:40 Gündem olan soyadı krizi! Kayahan'ın kızı Beste Açar ile İpek Açar birbirine girdi Bursa'da mumyalanmış anne ve kız 1800 yıllık korumanın ardından ilk defa görüntülendi 14:20 Bursa'da mumyalanmış anne ve kız 1800 yıllık korumanın ardından ilk defa görüntülendi

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:34 PSG 7 dakikada 150 bin, 24 saatte ise 832 bin adet Messi forması sattı! Ronaldo'nun rekoru yıkılmış oldu
17:15 28 Şubat davasında cezası netlik kazanan 14 emekli askerin rütbeleri sökülecek
17:03 Mutfaktaki buzdolabı aniden patladı! Salonda oturan çocuklar ve anneleri zor kurtuldu
17:01 Lille'in hocası Jocelyn Gourvennec, Burak Yılmaz'ın takımdan ayrılacağı iddialarına yanıt verdi: Kalmak istiyor
16:58 Taksim'de aniden bastıran sağanak yağış vatandaşları hazırlıksız yakaladı
16:42 Burcu Güneş'ten Hande Erçel'e gönderme: Beğeni rakamları ne zaman gerçeğe dönüşecek?
16:13 Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray kulüpleri, yeni kurulacak kadın futbol takımı şubeleri için TFF'ye ortak dilekçe gönderdi
16:11 Koronavirüs sebebiyle sahnelerden uzak kalan Anadolu Ateşi, geri döndü
16:10 Taliban toplu infaz yaptı! Kurşuna dizilen Afganlar çukura atıldı
16:06 Beşiktaş, İtalyan yıldız Andrea Bertolacci için Karagümrük'e resmi teklif yaptı
Son Dakika: ABD'de Kongre Kütüphanesi ve çevresi, bombalı saldırı ihtimali nedeniyle boşaltıldı Son Dakika: ABD'de Kongre Kütüphanesi ve çevresi, bombalı saldırı ihtimali nedeniyle boşaltıldı         
17:43
28 Şubat davasında cezası netlik kazanan 14 emekli askerin rütbeleri sökülecek 28 Şubat davasında cezası netlik kazanan 14 emekli askerin rütbeleri sökülecek         
17:16
Lille'in hocası Jocelyn Gourvennec, Burak Yılmaz'ın takımdan ayrılacağı iddialarına yanıt verdi: Kalmak istiyor Lille'in hocası Jocelyn Gourvennec, Burak Yılmaz'ın takımdan ayrılacağı iddialarına yanıt verdi: Kalmak istiyor         
17:01
Manavgat'taki yangında bütün vücudu yanan ve yaşamaz denilen boğa hayata tutundu Manavgat'taki yangında bütün vücudu yanan ve yaşamaz denilen boğa hayata tutundu         
16:13
Taliban toplu infaz yaptı! Kurşuna dizilen Afganlar çukura atıldı Taliban toplu infaz yaptı! Kurşuna dizilen Afganlar çukura atıldı         
16:11
Taliban'dan kaçamayan anneler, bebeklerini dikenli teller üzerinden yabancı ülkelerin askerine verdi Taliban'dan kaçamayan anneler, bebeklerini dikenli teller üzerinden yabancı ülkelerin askerine verdi         
15:34
Ozan Tufan'ın veda mesajı: Hüzünle ayrılıyorum bugün evimden Ozan Tufan'ın veda mesajı: Hüzünle ayrılıyorum bugün evimden         
14:41
Biden'a Afganistan'da uçaktan düşüp can veren insanlar hatırlatıldı, cevabı tepkilere sebep oldu: 4-5 gün önceydi Biden'a Afganistan'da uçaktan düşüp can veren insanlar hatırlatıldı, cevabı tepkilere sebep oldu: 4-5 gün önceydi         
14:38
ÖTV indiriminin sevinci buruk kaldı! Çip krizi nedeniyle sıfır araç bulmak çok zor ÖTV indiriminin sevinci buruk kaldı! Çip krizi nedeniyle sıfır araç bulmak çok zor         
13:18
Uçağın iniş takımlarına tutunarak kaçmak isteyen iki kardeşin ölümlerinin ardından trajik bir hikaye çıktı Uçağın iniş takımlarına tutunarak kaçmak isteyen iki kardeşin ölümlerinin ardından trajik bir hikaye çıktı         
12:42
Şarkıcı Aryana Sayeed, Taliban'ın yönetiminde olan Afganistan'dan ayrıldı Şarkıcı Aryana Sayeed, Taliban'ın yönetiminde olan Afganistan'dan ayrıldı         
12:34
9 kurşunla öldürdü, kendini böyle savundu: Mehdiliğimi kabul etmedi, öldürdüm 9 kurşunla öldürdü, kendini böyle savundu: Mehdiliğimi kabul etmedi, öldürdüm         
12:10
Yaşlı kadından duyarak marka kurdu! Şimdi ürettiği kozalak pekmezini tüm Türkiye'ye gönderiyor Yaşlı kadından duyarak marka kurdu! Şimdi ürettiği kozalak pekmezini tüm Türkiye'ye gönderiyor         
12:03
''Evlilikte cinsel ilişkinin gerçekleşmemesi kocanın kusuru'' diyen mahkemeye Yargıtay'dan itiraz geldi ''Evlilikte cinsel ilişkinin gerçekleşmemesi kocanın kusuru'' diyen mahkemeye Yargıtay'dan itiraz geldi         
11:47
Taliban, dört komutanı binlerce kişinin önünde asarak idam etti Taliban, dört komutanı binlerce kişinin önünde asarak idam etti         
09:07
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Kılıçdaroğlu için kullandığı deyimi duyanlar anlamını araştırmaya başladı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Kılıçdaroğlu için kullandığı deyimi duyanlar anlamını araştırmaya başladı         
07:16
Ünlü şarkıcı Hadise aldığı güzel haberi hayranlarıyla paylaştı ama kimse onu tanıyamadı Ünlü şarkıcı Hadise aldığı güzel haberi hayranlarıyla paylaştı ama kimse onu tanıyamadı         
22:58
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.08.2021 17:52:24. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement