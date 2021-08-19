The horse whose leg was broken was not abandoned by the other horses - Son Dakika

Other horses did not leave the horse, whose leg was broken in the pasture, in Gole district of Ardahan. The horse was found by the officials of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and was taken to the center for treatment.

The hind leg of one of the horses fed in the pasture of Cakiruzum village of Gole district was broken for an unknown reason. The other horses in the herd did not leave the horse lying on the ground because it could not walk. A veterinarian treated the horse after citizens called. The horse was found by the officials of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and was taken to the center for treatment.

