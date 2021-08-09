The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine - Son Dakika

Horses, which were left in the parking area in Hopa and 5 of them died, were quarantined by District Agriculture Directorate. The horses left with the trailer in the middle of a truck park because of a customs problem in ARTVIN. The quarantine period and test results are expected for the 33 horses, in meantime, the horses have been taken care of by vets. Rock music singer and philanthropist Haluk Levent applied to the district governor's office to adopt the horses.

Those who saw unattended horses in the trailer of the Georgian-plated lorry reported the situation to the police and constabulary teams. After the investigation, It was understood that the horses loaded from Kars and were intended to be taken to Kyrgyzstan, but the driver SC returned due to the customs problem at the Sarp Border Gate. A criminal inquiry was opened against the driver and the company, it was understood that 5 of the 38 horses in the trailer died and some of them had health problems due to poor conditions.

Hopa Mayor Taner Ekmekci said, "The quarantine process has started. In this process, we are working with the authorities to provide better conditions for the animals. The animals were in very bad conditions when they were first found, there were injured ones among them. Unfortunately, 5 animals perished. Agricultural Directorate teams are struggling to save other injured animals. We are here as a municipality, trying to meet the needs."

HALUK LEVENT WANTED TO ADOPT THE HORSES

On the other hand, singer and well-known philanthropist Haluk Levent applied to the district governor's office to adopt the horses. Levent said that they wanted to adopt the horses that he had come to the district and shared a video of on his social media account, adding, "We had about 38 horses in a truck that was stopped and caught in Hopa. 5 of them were found dead inside. They were probably sent to Kyrgyzstan for slaughter and we had a foal, this foal was born last night. We are trying to get them all together somehow. We will submit our petition to the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and we will try to get it."

