Üye Girişi
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine - Son Dakika

The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine

09.08.2021 15:36
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine, System.String[]

Horses, which were left in the parking area in Hopa and 5 of them died, were quarantined by District Agriculture Directorate.

Horses, which were left in the parking area in Hopa and 5 of them died, were quarantined by District Agriculture Directorate. The horses left with the trailer in the middle of a truck park because of a customs problem in ARTVIN. The quarantine period and test results are expected for the 33 horses, in meantime, the horses have been taken care of by vets. Rock music singer and philanthropist Haluk Levent applied to the district governor's office to adopt the horses.

Those who saw unattended horses in the trailer of the Georgian-plated lorry reported the situation to the police and constabulary teams. After the investigation, It was understood that the horses loaded from Kars and were intended to be taken to Kyrgyzstan, but the driver SC returned due to the customs problem at the Sarp Border Gate. A criminal inquiry was opened against the driver and the company, it was understood that 5 of the 38 horses in the trailer died and some of them had health problems due to poor conditions.

Hopa Mayor Taner Ekmekci said, "The quarantine process has started. In this process, we are working with the authorities to provide better conditions for the animals. The animals were in very bad conditions when they were first found, there were injured ones among them. Unfortunately, 5 animals perished. Agricultural Directorate teams are struggling to save other injured animals. We are here as a municipality, trying to meet the needs."

HALUK LEVENT WANTED TO ADOPT THE HORSES

On the other hand, singer and well-known philanthropist Haluk Levent applied to the district governor's office to adopt the horses. Levent said that they wanted to adopt the horses that he had come to the district and shared a video of on his social media account, adding, "We had about 38 horses in a truck that was stopped and caught in Hopa. 5 of them were found dead inside. They were probably sent to Kyrgyzstan for slaughter and we had a foal, this foal was born last night. We are trying to get them all together somehow. We will submit our petition to the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and we will try to get it."


- Artvin
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine
The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine

Haluk Levent, Kars, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Küçük kız, tırın altında kalmaktan kıl payı kurtuldu! O anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi 17:11 Küçük kız, tırın altında kalmaktan kıl payı kurtuldu! O anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi Sarı-Lacivertliler, Arsenal'dan Sead Kolasinac ile prensipte anlaşma sağladı 17:08 Sarı-Lacivertliler, Arsenal'dan Sead Kolasinac ile prensipte anlaşma sağladı Aleyna Tilki'nin annesinden dikkat çeken sözler: Ben kimsenin kadını olmadım 16:25 Aleyna Tilki'nin annesinden dikkat çeken sözler: Ben kimsenin kadını olmadım
En çok fındık üreten şehirler belli oldu! Listenin başını yine Ordu çekiyor 16:06 En çok fındık üreten şehirler belli oldu! Listenin başını yine Ordu çekiyor Markette alışveriş yapan kadınların 'Sapık var' paylaşımı üzerine yakalanan şahıs tutuklandı 16:03 Markette alışveriş yapan kadınların 'Sapık var' paylaşımı üzerine yakalanan şahıs tutuklandı Balıkesir'deki otobüs kazasıyla ilgili korkunç iddia! Ölen şoförün kardeşi: Bana mesaj attı, aracın arızalı olduğunu söyledi 15:47 Balıkesir'deki otobüs kazasıyla ilgili korkunç iddia! Ölen şoförün kardeşi: Bana mesaj attı, aracın arızalı olduğunu söyledi
Yangınların büyük yıkıma yol açtığı Antalya'da sağlıkçıların tüm izinleri iptal edildi 15:30 Yangınların büyük yıkıma yol açtığı Antalya'da sağlıkçıların tüm izinleri iptal edildi Yorumcu Demarez'e ekrana çıkma yasağı! Belçika Kadın Basketbol Takımı hakkında çirkin ifadeler kullanmıştı 15:11 Yorumcu Demarez'e ekrana çıkma yasağı! Belçika Kadın Basketbol Takımı hakkında çirkin ifadeler kullanmıştı

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:09 "Cumhurbaşkanı adaylığı için Mehmet Şimşek'e teklif götürüldü" iddiasına CHP'den cevap: Milletin asıl gündemini çalma çabası
17:07 Sarı-Lacivertliler, Arsenal'dan Sead Kolasinac ile prensipte anlaşma sağladı
16:24 Aleyna Tilki'nin annesinden dikkat çeken sözler: Ben kimsenin kadını olmadım
16:10 Türk kadınlarına hakaret eden Afgan gazeteciye tepki gösteren Demet Akalın, Erdoğan'ın adı geçince paylaşımını kaldırdı
16:03 Hastalığı için yardım istedi, medya ölü ilan etti! Haluk Levent, hakkında çıkan haberlere sitem etti
16:02 Büyük bomba Burak Yılmaz'ın babasından geldi: Uğurcan Çakır çok hızlı şekilde Lille'e imza atabilir
15:43 Paris, taraftar yağmurunda! Messi'nin geleceğini duyan futbolseverler sokaklara döküldü
15:42 Pakistan'da akıllara durgunluk veren olay! Medrese kütüphanesine idrarını yapan 8 yaşındaki çocuğa ölüm cezası verildi
15:10 Yorumcu Demarez'e ekrana çıkma yasağı! Belçika Kadın Basketbol Takımı hakkında çirkin ifadeler kullanmıştı
15:03 Hakkari'den mutlu haber, risk haritasında düşük riskli iller arasına girdi
Beşiktaş taraftarının merakla beklediği Alex Teixeira, İstanbul'a ayak bastı Beşiktaş taraftarının merakla beklediği Alex Teixeira, İstanbul'a ayak bastı         
17:16
"Cumhurbaşkanı adaylığı için Mehmet Şimşek'e teklif götürüldü" iddiasına CHP'den cevap: Milletin asıl gündemini çalma çabası         
17:10
Altının kilogramı 480 bin liraya geriledi Altının kilogramı 480 bin liraya geriledi         
16:44
Türk kadınlarına hakaret eden Afgan gazeteciye tepki gösteren Demet Akalın, Erdoğan'ın adı geçince paylaşımını kaldırdı Türk kadınlarına hakaret eden Afgan gazeteciye tepki gösteren Demet Akalın, Erdoğan'ın adı geçince paylaşımını kaldırdı         
16:10
Büyük bomba Burak Yılmaz'ın babasından geldi: Uğurcan Çakır çok hızlı şekilde Lille'e imza atabilir Büyük bomba Burak Yılmaz'ın babasından geldi: Uğurcan Çakır çok hızlı şekilde Lille'e imza atabilir         
16:03
Kuyumcular açıkladı! Altındaki düşüş Kuyumcular açıkladı! Altındaki düşüş "fırsat" olarak değerlendiriliyor         
16:01
Pakistan'da akıllara durgunluk veren olay! Medrese kütüphanesine idrarını yapan 8 yaşındaki çocuğa ölüm cezası verildi Pakistan'da akıllara durgunluk veren olay! Medrese kütüphanesine idrarını yapan 8 yaşındaki çocuğa ölüm cezası verildi         
15:43
TOKİ'den Karabük'te yurt binasının 6 yıldır boş beklediği ve yarı fiyatına satışa çıkarıldığı iddialarına yalanlama TOKİ'den Karabük'te yurt binasının 6 yıldır boş beklediği ve yarı fiyatına satışa çıkarıldığı iddialarına yalanlama         
15:29
Kitapçıya Kitapçıya "Dedem bana tecavüz etti" notunu bıraktı! Ekipler tarafından bulunan genç kız olanları anlattı         
15:01
İntihar eden 18 yaşındaki Eda Nur'un ifadesi ortaya çıktı: İntihar eden 18 yaşındaki Eda Nur'un ifadesi ortaya çıktı: "Yapmayın" dedim ama dinlemediler         
14:58
Antalya'da genç avukat, oturduğu evin penceresinden aşağı atladı Antalya'da genç avukat, oturduğu evin penceresinden aşağı atladı         
14:44
Son dakika! Nusaybin'de bombalı eylem hazırlığı! Terörist güvenlik güçleri tarafından etkisiz hale getirildi Son dakika! Nusaybin'de bombalı eylem hazırlığı! Terörist güvenlik güçleri tarafından etkisiz hale getirildi         
13:52
Yangın bölgesinde gerilim! Bakan Kurum, isyan eden vatandaşların sorularına cevap verdi Yangın bölgesinde gerilim! Bakan Kurum, isyan eden vatandaşların sorularına cevap verdi         
13:51
Yangına müdahale için kiralanmıştı! Rus uçağı suyu alevlerin olmadığı bölgeye boşaltıyor Yangına müdahale için kiralanmıştı! Rus uçağı suyu alevlerin olmadığı bölgeye boşaltıyor         
13:46
Ormanlık alanda cansız beden bulundu! Hayvanlar tarafından parçalanmış ceset bir erkeğe ait Ormanlık alanda cansız beden bulundu! Hayvanlar tarafından parçalanmış ceset bir erkeğe ait         
12:03
İzmir'de otobüste tacize uğrayan genç kız o anları videoya kaydetti! Tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor İzmir'de otobüste tacize uğrayan genç kız o anları videoya kaydetti! Tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor         
11:31
Balıkesir'deki otobüs kazasında dikkat çeken detay! Ağır yara almayan tek yolcunun emniyet kemeri takılıymış Balıkesir'deki otobüs kazasında dikkat çeken detay! Ağır yara almayan tek yolcunun emniyet kemeri takılıymış         
10:14
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 9.08.2021 17:26:17. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The horses left to die in the truck park in Hopa are in quarantine - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement