The love songs played by the State Symphony Orchestra enchanted the audience - Son Dakika

Music lovers in Antalya met at the 'Valentine's Day special' concert of the State Symphony Orchestra (ADSO).

The 'Valentine's Day' concert held at Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) Aspendos Hall attracted great interest from young and adult audiences. The hall was also colored with dazzling light effects at the concert, in which the hall was filled. The orchestra was conducted by the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra Conductor and General Music Director Hakan Sensoy at the concert. Ozlem Dilaver on vocals, Ali Aykac on piano, Atilla Sentin on alto saxophone, Yusuf Ulger on bass guitar, Serkan Alagok on drums, Tufan Sinasi Celayiroglu on guitar took the stage as soloists.

In the first part of the concert, guest artists sang the popular songs 'Chips and Salsa', 'The Magic City', 'Let's Never Stop Falling in Love', 'Rum and Coke', 'I Want To Be With You My Dear (Canim Senle Olmak Istiyorum)' accompanied by the orchestra.

'Orange Colored Sky', 'Georgia On My Mind', 'Every Age Has Its Beauty' (Her Yasin Bir Guzelligi Var), 'Soul Bossa', 'Solead', 'Tropical Jam', 'Can't Take My Eyes&I Will Survive' pieces were sung in the second part of the concert.

The audience had pleasant and joyful moments with songs filled with the words 'love' and 'passion' at the concert. Music lovers who filled the hall applauded the conductor and members of the orchestra and soloists.

(PHOTOS)