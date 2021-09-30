The love started with 'Google Translate' ended in disappointment - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
30.09.2021 16:44
Ahmet Kara (44) lives in Pamukkale district of Denizli, is looking for ways to get a divorce from his Indonesian wife Nel Mawati (39) who got married after communicating overseas via Google Translate.

Ahmet Kara (44) lives in Pamukkale district of Denizli, is looking for ways to get a divorce from his Indonesian wife Nel Mawati (39) who got married after communicating overseas via Google Translate. Kara said, 4 months after their wedding his wife Mawati has returned to her country. Kaya added, "I can't make a second marriage because I seem to be officially married. I'm helpless, I don't know what to do."

Ahmet Kara, who works as a cleaner at a hospital in Pamukkale district, met Nel Mawati through social media in 2018 who lives in a village of Pekanbaru, the capital city of Riau in Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Kara and Mawati, who both speak only their mother tongue, communicated over social media via Google Translate for 7 months. After a while, Mawati, who spoke Bahasa language, decided to get married. Kara took a loan of 30 thousand liras from the bank and went to Indonesia to Mawati's village with a 13-hours journey. Kara and Mawati had a religious wedding in Indonesia. Kara brought Mawati to his hometown Denizli in April 2019. The locals covered the wedding expenses of the couple who got married here. During their marriage, the Kara couple communicated through the translation program they installed on their mobile phones. Mawati returned to her country 4 months after the wedding and never came back. Kara is now looking for ways to divorce Mawati, which she can't be reached.


