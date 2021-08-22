The moment of collapsing shop in Ayancık, by flood on cam - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
22.08.2021 14:12
New videos have emerged regarding the flood in which 10 people lost their lives in the Ayancık district of SINOP city. The moments when a shop in Ayancık Industrial Estate, hit by the flood, were destroyed, on phone cam.

New videos have emerged regarding the flood in which 10 people lost their lives in the Ayancık district of SINOP city. The moments when a shop in Ayancık Industrial Estate, hit by the flood, were destroyed, on phone cam.

On August 11, 240 kilograms of precipitation per square meter in 24 hours, floods and landslides occurred in the city, and 10 people lost their lives. The Ayancık Stream's flow rate increased, overflowed the district center, and the streets and avenues turned into a river. Due to the flood, Ayancık Industrial Estate was flooded and many shops were destroyed. As the work in the district continues, new videos of the flood have emerged.

FOOTAGE:

- The moment of collapsing shop in Ayancık, by flood

Demolishing the bridge which damaged by flood


