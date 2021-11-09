The number of daily Covid-19 cases reached 27,824 in Turkey - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
09.11.2021 15:14
The Ministry of Health announced the daily Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 27,824 cases were detected in 357,832 tests. While 187 people died, the treatment and quarantine of 28,255 people finished.

"We insistently emphasize that vaccinations should be made and that our vaccination rate should be increased. Our determination on the field continues in this regard. But we should never forget that overcoming the pandemic conditions is not only dependent on the vaccine. Precautions are necessary against the increasing circulation rate of the virus," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca from his social media account.

