The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance - Son Dakika

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Ahmet Yilmaz, the only person who was not vaccinated in the village where he lives in Kutahya, is vaccinated by the medical teams at the entrance of the village.

Koca announced that the medical teams vaccinated Ahmet Yilmaz, who lives in Incik village in Kutahya, at the entrance of the village.

"Ahmet Yılmaz, 28, was the last person who had not received his first dose of vaccine yet in Incik village of Kutahya city center, where the second dose of vaccines was completed. He welcomed our teams at the entrance of the village and got the jab" said Minister Koca on his Twitter account.'DON'T DELAY THE VACCINATION, GET IT IMMEDIATELY'

"'Let's have a little more before the jab', What if then it is a little late? The number of daily cases increased to 8,780. If you have delayed your jab, get it immediately" said Minister Koca addressing those who still have not been vaccinated.

(PHOTOS)