The sad story of the 79-year-old 'airplane grave' - Son Dakika

10.12.2021 13:18
The plane-shaped grave from 1942 in Malatya amazes with both its appearance and its sad story. Nevzat Cetinkaya was born in 1927 and fell off the roof of the house at the age of 15.

The plane-shaped grave from 1942 in Malatya amazes with both its appearance and its sad story.  Nevzat Cetinkaya was born in 1927 and fell off the roof of the house at the age of 15. It is claimed that inspired by Nevzat's dream of being a pilot, his father had his son's grave built in the shape of an airplane. Hearing the sad 79-year-old story people visit the 'airplane grave' in the city.

The plane-shaped grave dating back to 1942 in the historical Sancaktar Cemetery, which was remained from the Ottoman Empire and declared a protected area, amazes with both its appearance and its story. The grave, which belongs to the Nevzat Cetinkaya and has the inscription 'al-Fatiha for the soul of Nevzat, son of Pasa from the Izu, 1927-1942' on it, attracts attention with its sad story. It is stated that Nevzat wanted to be a pilot since his childhood and he constantly pretended to fly by jumping from roof to roof, and died when he was 15 years old by falling off the roof of their house. It is claimed that Pasa Cetinkaya had his son's grave built in the shape of an airplane because his son died before his dream come true. The grave, which was restored by the Metropolitan Municipality a while ago, has been visited since 1942.

