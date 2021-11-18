The stolen seats of the bus delivered to the driver in Hatay - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
18.11.2021 15:41
The seats stolen by two passengers from the private-public bus in the Antakya district of Hatay were seized by the police teams and delivered to the driver.The incident took place on the private-public bus traveling on the TOKI-Sirince Neighbourhood route around 18.00 on 13th November.

The seats stolen by two passengers from the private-public bus in the Antakya district of Hatay were seized by the police teams and delivered to the driver.

The incident took place on the private-public bus traveling on the TOKI-Sirince Neighbourhood route around 18.00 on 13th November. When bus driver Suleyman Colak noticed that the 2 seats in the back were not in place while he was cleaning his vehicle. Watching the security camera footage, Colak saw that 2 passengers got off from the back door of the bus after stealing the seats they removed. Notifying the police, Colak filed a complaint against the suspects. Public Security Branch Office teams detected the suspects as H.K. and O.K. The suspects were detained in a raid on their addresses yesterday, and also stolen seats were seized.

SEATS ARE DELIVERED TO THE DRIVER

The teams delivered the stolen seats to the driver Colak today. Colak, who put back the seats in their place, thanked the police teams. Colak said, "Of course, I'm sorry that something like this happened, hope it doesn't happen again. I thank the security teams for taking action immediately"

The suspects, whose procedures at the police station were completed, were released after their statements have been taken.

