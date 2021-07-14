The suspect who attacked HDP district building in Marmaris is detained - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
The suspect who attacked HDP district building in Marmaris is detained

14 Temmuz 2021 Çarşamba 11:04
The suspect who attacked HDP district building in Marmaris is detained

A.T.D (28) who attacked the HDP district building with a gun in the morning in Marmaris, Mugla is taken into custody.

A.T.D (28) who attacked the HDP district building with a gun in the morning in Marmaris, Mugla is taken into custody.

According to the information received, police teams were dispatched to the scene after the HDP district building in Marmaris was reported to have been attacked with a gun in the morning. A.T.D, who is identified to have carried out the attack, is detained by the police. The weapon used by the suspect in the attack is also seized.

It was established that the suspect came to the building by taxi, broke the glass of the HDP district building in the same way in 2018, and was prosecuted for the crime of 'damaging property'. It also was determined that the suspect received psychological treatment, therefore he used drugs, went to Istanbul for meeting with a psychologist every month, and stayed in a mental facility for 1 month in Istanbul in 2012.


