Üye Girişi
The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged - Son Dakika

The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged

25.07.2021 13:27
The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged, System.String[]

The extent of the damage began to emerge in the Arhavi district, which was hit the most by the flood and landslide disaster, which occurred on Thursday in Artvin.

The extent of the damage began to emerge in the Arhavi district, which was hit the most by the flood and landslide disaster, which occurred on Thursday in Artvin.

According to the first determinations in the district; 10 buildings, 9 residences, 18 independent sections, and 2 barns were destroyed, a total of 1,459 buildings, residences, and independent sections were damaged. To erase the traces of the disaster in Arhavi, the work of the teams, which started with the first lights of the day, continues.

THE ARMY RUSHED TO AID

Cleaning works continue in houses and workplaces buried in mud in Arhavi district. The teams, which include 500 gendarmerie commandos, 118 AFAD volunteers, and municipal officials from the surrounding provinces and districts, clear the streets of mud and slime. Streets where debris and rubble are removed with construction equipment. Damaged goods removed from the houses are also transported out of the district. Soldiers also assist in the transport of goods. Teary-eyed citizens carry the damaged goods to the street.

(PHOTOS)


The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged
The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged
The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged
The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged

Artvin, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Son Dakika: Ankara'da Atatürk Orman Çiftliği'nde korkutan yangın! 1 kişi kundaklama iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı 12:17 Son Dakika: Ankara'da Atatürk Orman Çiftliği'nde korkutan yangın! 1 kişi kundaklama iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı Böyle yüzsüzlük görülmedi! Kablo çalarken unuttuğu telefonunu hırsızlık yaptığı yere giderek geri istedi 12:11 Böyle yüzsüzlük görülmedi! Kablo çalarken unuttuğu telefonunu hırsızlık yaptığı yere giderek geri istedi Ben Affleck ile öpüşme pozunu paylaşan Jennifer Lopez'e beğeni yağdı 12:08 Ben Affleck ile öpüşme pozunu paylaşan Jennifer Lopez'e beğeni yağdı
Son Dakika! Fırat Kalkanı bölgesinde 2 askerimizi şehit eden teröristlerden 7'si etkisiz hale getirildi 12:06 Son Dakika! Fırat Kalkanı bölgesinde 2 askerimizi şehit eden teröristlerden 7'si etkisiz hale getirildi Usta oyuncu Menderes Samancılar'ın ayakkabı boyacılığı yaptığı yıllardan çektirdiği fotoğraf ortaya çıktı 11:25 Usta oyuncu Menderes Samancılar'ın ayakkabı boyacılığı yaptığı yıllardan çektirdiği fotoğraf ortaya çıktı İç İşleri Bakanlığı, Sedat Peker'in oğlu Celalhan Peker'in pasaportunu iptal etti 11:13 İç İşleri Bakanlığı, Sedat Peker'in oğlu Celalhan Peker'in pasaportunu iptal etti
İstanbul sahilinde 35-40 yabancı uyruklu kişinin kavgasını polis korkusu bile sonlandıramadı 11:01 İstanbul sahilinde 35-40 yabancı uyruklu kişinin kavgasını polis korkusu bile sonlandıramadı Kardeşlerim dizisinin Harika'sı Gözde Türker dünya evine girdi 10:45 Kardeşlerim dizisinin Harika'sı Gözde Türker dünya evine girdi

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:07 Geleceğin yıldızı olarak gösterilen Zirkee, Balotelli olmaya karar verdi
12:05 Son Dakika! Fırat Kalkanı bölgesinde 2 askerimizi şehit eden teröristlerden 7'si etkisiz hale getirildi
12:04 Filenin Sultanları gururlandırdı! Tokyo'da son Olimpiyat şampiyonu Çin'i set vermeden mağlup etti
11:25 Usta oyuncu Menderes Samancılar'ın ayakkabı boyacılığı yaptığı yıllardan çektirdiği fotoğraf ortaya çıktı
11:09 Son Dakika! Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Aşılama sürecini hızlandırmalıyız, şu anki sorun tedbirlerin esnetilmesi
11:08 Sarı-Kırmızılılar yeni transferlere yer açabilmek için Omar'ın sözleşmesini askıya alıyor
11:00 İstanbul sahilinde 35-40 yabancı uyruklu kişinin kavgasını polis korkusu bile sonlandıramadı
10:50 ABD'li sporcu, cinsel taciz davası nedeniyle Olimpiyat Köyü'ne alınmadı
10:42 Aşı karşıtlarını ikna tavsiyesi Bilim Kurulu Üyesi İsmail Balık'tan geldi: Çift doza konser ya da maç bileti hediye edilsin
10:26 Film gibi olay! Savaştan kaçan iki sporcu kardeş, Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nda buluştu
13 yıl sonra yeniden gündemde! Koronavirüsün vurduğu esnaf dirilmek için aynı yardımı bekliyor 13 yıl sonra yeniden gündemde! Koronavirüsün vurduğu esnaf dirilmek için aynı yardımı bekliyor         
12:42
İstanbul'a kendisinden önce vukuatları geldi! Aslan'ın yeni transferi Aanholt, bahis bağımlısı çıktı İstanbul'a kendisinden önce vukuatları geldi! Aslan'ın yeni transferi Aanholt, bahis bağımlısı çıktı         
12:16
Dünyanın en büyük süper yatlarından biri olan 'Dilbar', İstanbul Boğazı'nda görüldü Dünyanın en büyük süper yatlarından biri olan 'Dilbar', İstanbul Boğazı'nda görüldü         
12:08
Geleceğin yıldızı olarak gösterilen Zirkee, Balotelli olmaya karar verdi Geleceğin yıldızı olarak gösterilen Zirkee, Balotelli olmaya karar verdi         
12:07
Filenin Sultanları gururlandırdı! Tokyo'da son Olimpiyat şampiyonu Çin'i set vermeden mağlup etti Filenin Sultanları gururlandırdı! Tokyo'da son Olimpiyat şampiyonu Çin'i set vermeden mağlup etti         
12:05
Maske takmayan kadın, ''Yaz cezamı'' diyerek polislere direndi! Şimdi, bin 50 lira ceza ödeyecek Maske takmayan kadın, ''Yaz cezamı'' diyerek polislere direndi! Şimdi, bin 50 lira ceza ödeyecek         
11:15
İzmir'de korkunç kaza! Otomobilin metro inşaatına düşmesi sonucu 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı İzmir'de korkunç kaza! Otomobilin metro inşaatına düşmesi sonucu 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı         
11:05
Anne ve babalarından şiddet gören çocukların acı çığlıkları yürek parçaladı! Kilit altında tutup, işkence etmişler Anne ve babalarından şiddet gören çocukların acı çığlıkları yürek parçaladı! Kilit altında tutup, işkence etmişler         
10:48
Hindistan'da kara mantar hızla yayılıyor! Hastalığı geçiren adam: En kötüsü korona sanmıştım Hindistan'da kara mantar hızla yayılıyor! Hastalığı geçiren adam: En kötüsü korona sanmıştım         
10:39
Gaziantepspor'un borcuna kefil olan teknik direktör Burak Şar, tekrar hapse girecek Gaziantepspor'un borcuna kefil olan teknik direktör Burak Şar, tekrar hapse girecek         
10:23
Şükran Oval kesenin ağzını açtı! Giydiği mayonun fiyatı 6 bin TL Şükran Oval kesenin ağzını açtı! Giydiği mayonun fiyatı 6 bin TL         
10:20
Arkadaşının evine havalandırma boşluğundan girmek isteyen genç, sıkıştığı yerde öldü Arkadaşının evine havalandırma boşluğundan girmek isteyen genç, sıkıştığı yerde öldü         
00:04
Sokak röportajında gaziye söylenen sözler sosyal medyada tepki topladı Sokak röportajında gaziye söylenen sözler sosyal medyada tepki topladı         
21:53
Günde birkaç defa mastürbasyon yapan adam, felç geçirip hastanelik oldu Günde birkaç defa mastürbasyon yapan adam, felç geçirip hastanelik oldu         
19:30
Selin Ciğerci, ortalığı salladı! Konserde Bülent Ersoy'a kalça dansı yaptı Selin Ciğerci, ortalığı salladı! Konserde Bülent Ersoy'a kalça dansı yaptı         
19:07
Sinir krizi geçirip kavga ettiler! Öfkeli kadın, ''İçeceksen adam gibi iç'' dediği erkeği tekme tokat dövdü Sinir krizi geçirip kavga ettiler! Öfkeli kadın, ''İçeceksen adam gibi iç'' dediği erkeği tekme tokat dövdü         
14:09
Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı         
11:22
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.07.2021 13:43:43. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement