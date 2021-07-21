Üye Girişi
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared - Son Dakika

The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared

21.07.2021 14:17
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared, System.String[]

Director Burak Dogansoysal, who shot the documentary 'Ancient Nature of ANATOLIA' with the team of Ali Senel and Firat Isbecer, said, "In Duden Lake in Konya city, there were 10-12 thousand flamingos and 15 different species of shorebirds at least.

Director Burak Dogansoysal, who shot the documentary 'Ancient Nature of ANATOLIA' with the team of Ali Senel and Firat Isbecer, said, "In Duden Lake in Konya city, there were 10-12 thousand flamingos and 15 different species of shorebirds at least. The advantage of this area is no matter how much the lake dries up, the sinkhole continues to carry water. We have photographed the freshwater source that feeds the lake. Those veins can be seen as the water level of the lake decreases. Normally, they cannot be seen when the water level is high. So it is fascinating as a landscape, but It's not a good sign for the lake."

With the permission and support of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), under the leadership of wildlife experts Ali Senel, Burak Dogansoysal and Firat Isbecer, filming for Turkey's most comprehensive habitat documentary that began in April. The documentary 'Anatolian Ancient Nature', which will describe habitats as 'wetlands', 'forests', 'seas and coasts', 'steppes', rivers and streams', 'mountains, valleys and canyons', will consist of 6 episodes. It will take approximately 2 and half years to shoot each habitat at least twice and in all four seasons.

ALL WETLANDS ARE VIEWED

Dogansoysal stated that they photographed almost all of our country's wetlands from the air, from the land, and sometimes even through the water, and said, "I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did while filming it. We will have to wait a bit, but it will be worth it, our documentary is ready in 2.5 years. I have traveled to 64 countries and worked in 30. I came face to face with a lion, a jaguar, a tiger, a gorilla. In none of them have I been as excited as the new documentary I am currently shooting in my country, Turkey. We are working at an incredible pace, I hope we will do a good job that will do justice to this magnificent nature."


The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared
The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared

Turkey, Konya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Sıcaklıklar 50 dereceye kadar çıktı! Yetkililer çareyi, drone'larla yağmur yağdırmakta buldu 15:35 Sıcaklıklar 50 dereceye kadar çıktı! Yetkililer çareyi, drone'larla yağmur yağdırmakta buldu Halk otobüsünde taciz skandalı! Otobüste alkol alıp, iki kız kardeşe dehşeti yaşattılar 15:30 Halk otobüsünde taciz skandalı! Otobüste alkol alıp, iki kız kardeşe dehşeti yaşattılar Selçuk Tektaş'ın cenazesinde gözyaşları bir an olsun dinmedi! Eşi, 15:17 Selçuk Tektaş'ın cenazesinde gözyaşları bir an olsun dinmedi! Eşi, "Beni hiç üzmedin, hakkım helal olsun" diyerek feryat etti
Dogecoin Mayıs'tan bu yana yüzde 80 değer kaybetti, Elon Musk'a güvenenler yarı yolda kaldı 15:02 Dogecoin Mayıs'tan bu yana yüzde 80 değer kaybetti, Elon Musk'a güvenenler yarı yolda kaldı Ayrılık görüşmesi yapıldı! Galatasaray bütçenin yüzde 48'ini kaplayan 4 futbolcuyla yollarını ayırmaya hazırlanıyor 13:58 Ayrılık görüşmesi yapıldı! Galatasaray bütçenin yüzde 48'ini kaplayan 4 futbolcuyla yollarını ayırmaya hazırlanıyor Antep fıstığı için hasat zamanı geldi çattı! Bekçilerin, 24 saatlik hırsız nöbeti başladı 11:48 Antep fıstığı için hasat zamanı geldi çattı! Bekçilerin, 24 saatlik hırsız nöbeti başladı
Marmara adaları doldu taştı! Tatilci akını sonrası nüfus 15 kat arttı 11:22 Marmara adaları doldu taştı! Tatilci akını sonrası nüfus 15 kat arttı Türkiye'yi hedef aldılar! Erdoğan'ın Maraş açıklaması sonrası ABD, Avrupa Birliği ve İngiltere'den peş peşe açıklamalar 10:29 Türkiye'yi hedef aldılar! Erdoğan'ın Maraş açıklaması sonrası ABD, Avrupa Birliği ve İngiltere'den peş peşe açıklamalar

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:35 Sıcaklıklar 50 dereceye kadar çıktı! Yetkililer çareyi, drone'larla yağmur yağdırmakta buldu
15:25 İlave kısıtlamalar gündemde mi? Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan merak edilen o soruya yanıt!
15:16 Selçuk Tektaş'ın cenazesinde gözyaşları bir an olsun dinmedi! Eşi, "Beni hiç üzmedin, hakkım helal olsun" diyerek feryat etti
15:06 5 milyon TL'lik transfer! Trabzonspor, İsmail Köybaşı ile anlaşma sağladı
15:02 Dogecoin Mayıs'tan bu yana yüzde 80 değer kaybetti, Elon Musk'a güvenenler yarı yolda kaldı
14:57 Afgan göçmenlerin Türkiye'ye akını çok konuşulmuştu, Göç Araştırma Merkezi başkanı uyardı: Medyanın popülerliğine aldanmayın
14:50 Sokaklardan potalara! NBA'in en değerlisi Giannis'in yaşamı gençlere örnek oluyor
14:14 Terör örgütü elebaşı Murat Karayılan hezimeti itiraf etti: 6 yıldır sürüyor, neler yaşadığımızı kimse bilmiyor
13:57 Ayrılık görüşmesi yapıldı! Galatasaray bütçenin yüzde 48'ini kaplayan 4 futbolcuyla yollarını ayırmaya hazırlanıyor
13:34 Fransa Ligi'ne Türk akını! Ozan Kabak, Cengiz Ünder ve Burak Yılmaz'ın rakibi olacak
Çocuk mezarlarını tek tek dolaşıp, balon bağlıyordu! Sosyal medyada yankı uyandıran balon satıcısının sırrı çözüldü Çocuk mezarlarını tek tek dolaşıp, balon bağlıyordu! Sosyal medyada yankı uyandıran balon satıcısının sırrı çözüldü         
15:41
PSV maçı öncesi Galatasaray resmi hesabından taraftarı ve takımı coşturacak video PSV maçı öncesi Galatasaray resmi hesabından taraftarı ve takımı coşturacak video         
15:32
İlave kısıtlamalar gündemde mi? Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan merak edilen o soruya yanıt! İlave kısıtlamalar gündemde mi? Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan merak edilen o soruya yanıt!         
15:26
5 milyon TL'lik transfer! Trabzonspor, İsmail Köybaşı ile anlaşma sağladı 5 milyon TL'lik transfer! Trabzonspor, İsmail Köybaşı ile anlaşma sağladı         
15:06
Terör örgütü elebaşı Murat Karayılan hezimeti itiraf etti: 6 yıldır sürüyor, neler yaşadığımızı kimse bilmiyor Terör örgütü elebaşı Murat Karayılan hezimeti itiraf etti: 6 yıldır sürüyor, neler yaşadığımızı kimse bilmiyor         
14:14
Kardeşe son görev! Alişan, kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın tabutunu gözyaşlarıyla taşıdı Kardeşe son görev! Alişan, kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın tabutunu gözyaşlarıyla taşıdı         
13:12
''Şevkat Yerimdar'' dizisi beraat ettirdi! Mahkeme, cinsel istismardan verilen 28 yıllık hapis cezası kararını bozdu ''Şevkat Yerimdar'' dizisi beraat ettirdi! Mahkeme, cinsel istismardan verilen 28 yıllık hapis cezası kararını bozdu         
11:43
Kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın ölümüyle yıkılan Alişan'ın paylaşımı yürekleri acıttı: Canımın yarısını hakka uğurladık Kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın ölümüyle yıkılan Alişan'ın paylaşımı yürekleri acıttı: Canımın yarısını hakka uğurladık         
10:43
Çip talebi artınca, tedarik krizi çözülemedi! Honda, Japonya'daki tesislerinde üretime ara veriyor Çip talebi artınca, tedarik krizi çözülemedi! Honda, Japonya'daki tesislerinde üretime ara veriyor         
10:21
Meşhur Buca salebi geri dönüyor! Yeniden üretimine başlanması için belediye kolları sıvadı Meşhur Buca salebi geri dönüyor! Yeniden üretimine başlanması için belediye kolları sıvadı         
10:11
Eşini öldürüp intihar süsü verdi! Cinayetin ardındaki sır perdesi, Whatsapp yazışmaları ile çözüldü Eşini öldürüp intihar süsü verdi! Cinayetin ardındaki sır perdesi, Whatsapp yazışmaları ile çözüldü         
09:44
Rachid Ghezzal, Galatasaray'da! Aslan'dan senelik 3.5 milyon euro alacak Rachid Ghezzal, Galatasaray'da! Aslan'dan senelik 3.5 milyon euro alacak         
21:45
Sabah kaybettiği ineği, akşam Sabah kaybettiği ineği, akşam "Bir umut bulurum" diyerek gittiği ormanda kesti         
21:33
Geri sayım sürüyor, sadece 4 gün kaldı! Yaşanacakları Astrolog Aysun Koç tek tek anlattı Geri sayım sürüyor, sadece 4 gün kaldı! Yaşanacakları Astrolog Aysun Koç tek tek anlattı         
20:33
İstanbul'da 17 yaşındaki lise öğrencisinden skandal iddia: Öğretmenimle cinsel ilişkiye girdim İstanbul'da 17 yaşındaki lise öğrencisinden skandal iddia: Öğretmenimle cinsel ilişkiye girdim         
19:24
Kanye West'le boşanma aşamasındaki Kim Kardashian, cinsellikten soğuduğunu itiraf etti Kanye West'le boşanma aşamasındaki Kim Kardashian, cinsellikten soğuduğunu itiraf etti         
18:10
Sahte hakimden akılalmaz bir skandal daha! Yargılama bile yapmış Sahte hakimden akılalmaz bir skandal daha! Yargılama bile yapmış         
17:54
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 21.07.2021 15:48:02. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The vital veins of the dried Duden Lake appeared - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement