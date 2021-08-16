The walking stick claimed to belong to Ataturk was not found in the records - Son Dakika

The walking stick put up for auction, also which is claimed to belong to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, did not appear in the records.

While the Ministry of Culture and Tourism launched an investigation, the company that would organize the auction removed the statements which said that the walking stick belonged to Ataturk from the announcement on the website. Arthill Museum in Istanbul announced that they put a walking stick which belongs to Ataturk up for auction.

NO RECORD OF THE WALKING STICK WAS FOUNDUpon the statements of the auction company, the Harbiye Military Museum asked the Anitkabir Command for the records. As a result of the examination, no record of the walking stick was found. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism was notified about the situation, then the ministry, which warned the auction company, launched an investigation. Upon the warning of the ministry, Arthill Museum removed the statements which said that the walking stick belonged to Ataturk on its website. Meanwhile, also the police took action regarding the issue.THE WALKING STICK WAS SEIZED

Istanbul Police Department Anti-Smuggling Branch Directorate teams went to the home address of Huseyin Kocabash, the founder of the auction company. After Kocabash stated that the walking stick was at work, the teams went there. The walking stick was seized after the search at the workplace. Legal action was taken against Huseyin Kocabash for the crime of 'Opposition to the Law on Conservation of Cultural and Natural Assets No. 2863'. In the meantime, it was learned that the Museum of Islamic Art stated that the walking stick did not belong to Atatürk, and put an annotation on its sale and reported this to the auction company.

