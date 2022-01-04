The waterfall and the stream froze in Mus - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
04.01.2022 12:02
The waterfall and the stream in Kale Neighborhood froze as the air temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero in Mus.Rivers, streams, ponds, and waterfalls froze due to the cold in Mus. The stream and waterfall passing through Kale Neighborhood rural area also froze.

The waterfall and the stream in Kale Neighborhood froze as the air temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero in Mus.

Rivers, streams, ponds, and waterfalls froze due to the cold in Mus. The stream and waterfall passing through Kale Neighborhood rural area also froze. The meters-long icicles attracted the attention of those who visit the region. The icicles in the stream and waterfall preserve their appearance until the freezing cold wears off.

Murat Aydin, the Kale Neighborhood Representative, had his photo taken in front of the frozen waterfall and said "With the air temperature reaching 15-20 degrees below zero, we see that the streams and waterfalls are freezing. We turn this into an opportunity and come here to take pictures. The scenes you see in postcards are formed in here right now."

Kaynak: DHA

