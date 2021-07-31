Üye Girişi
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire - Son Dakika

The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire

31.07.2021 15:17
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire, System.String[]

The broadcast of the ballet show 'Pandemic' world premiere, which was staged by the artists of the ANTALYA State Opera and Ballet postponed to August 8.

The broadcast of the ballet show 'Pandemic' world premiere, which was staged by the artists of the ANTALYA State Opera and Ballet postponed to August 8.

It has been announced that the world premiere of the ballet show 'Pandemic', which is expected to be published on the youtube channel of the ministry by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, was postponed to 20.00 on Sunday, August 8, due to the wildfire disasters in many parts of the country, especially in the Manavgat district of Antalya.

Choreographers Volkan Ersoy and Armagan Davran staged the ballet 'Pandemic', which displays the difficulties experienced during the pandemic were explained in the language of art. The 'Pandemic' ballet will also be staged at the 18th International Bodrum Ballet Festival and the 28th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, which will take place between September 4-23.


The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire

Festival, Antalya, Opera, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

16:14 "Azerbeycan yangın uçağı gönderdi mi?" diyen Demet Akalın'a Azeri takipçisinden sert cevap: Önce ülkenin adını doğru yazın Yangının etkili olduğu Marmaris'te yaşayan şarkıcı Gökçe, gözyaşları içinde yardım istedi 15:42 Yangının etkili olduğu Marmaris'te yaşayan şarkıcı Gökçe, gözyaşları içinde yardım istedi Deprem nedeniyle boşaltılan binada bir erkek cesedi bulundu 15:38 Deprem nedeniyle boşaltılan binada bir erkek cesedi bulundu
Bodrum'da orman yangını nedeniyle evler ve oteller boşaltılıyor! Vatandaşlar tahliye ediliyor 15:33 Bodrum'da orman yangını nedeniyle evler ve oteller boşaltılıyor! Vatandaşlar tahliye ediliyor Son Dakika: Manavgat'taki orman yangınında hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 5'e yükseldi 15:17 Son Dakika: Manavgat'taki orman yangınında hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 5'e yükseldi Cinnet getiren anne önce 3 evladını sonra da kendisini 3. kattan attı 15:11 Cinnet getiren anne önce 3 evladını sonra da kendisini 3. kattan attı
Şeyma Subaşı, ayrılıp barıştığı sevgilisinin kucağında poz verdi 14:34 Şeyma Subaşı, ayrılıp barıştığı sevgilisinin kucağında poz verdi Kızların etek altı fotoğraflarını çeken sapığı evire çevire dövdüler! Anbean kamerada 13:26 Kızların etek altı fotoğraflarını çeken sapığı evire çevire dövdüler! Anbean kamerada

Son Dakika Haberleri
18:29 Muhtar öldürüldü, yeğeni de intikam almak için katilin kardeşini öldürdü
18:28 Dilencinin rahatlığı şaşırttı! Zabıtaları bekletip topladığı paralardan çocuğuna dondurma aldı
18:20 Galatasaray ve Antalyaspor'dan duygulandıran karşılaşma! Tüm gelir TEMA Vakfı'na bağışlanacak
18:09 Hakları asla ödenmez! Orman işçileri yangını söndürdükleri bölgede toprak üstünde uyudu
17:49 Rosier, Fatih Terim'i büyük reddetti! Görüşme talebine cevabı: Gelecek sezon rakip olacağız
17:39 Yangın önlemleri arttırıldı! İstanbul dahil 12 kentte ormanlara giriş yasaklandı
17:32 İYİ Partili Arzu Önşen, yangın mağduru adamın evine giremedi! Kapıdan çeviren vatandaş: Benim için yapacağınız bir şey yok
17:23 Maça çıkmadan gol yedi! Sarı-Kırmızılı taraftar yeni transfer Berkan'a baskı yaparak fotoğraf kaldırttı
17:13 Son Dakika: Topçu ve Füze Okulu'nu yakmaya çalışan zanlı, tutuklandı
17:00 Formula 1 pilotu Lewis Hamilton'dan Türkiye'ye destek! Yangınlara kayıtsız kalmadı
Son Dakika! Yanan alanların akıbeti ne olacak? İşte bölgeyi inceleyen Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın ilk sözleri Son Dakika! Yanan alanların akıbeti ne olacak? İşte bölgeyi inceleyen Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın ilk sözleri         
16:25
F.Bahçe'nin görüşme halinde olduğu Clyne'ın katılmadığı parti ve karışmadığı skandal kalmamış F.Bahçe'nin görüşme halinde olduğu Clyne'ın katılmadığı parti ve karışmadığı skandal kalmamış         
16:06
Ajax'ın futbolcusu Noah Gesser ve ağabeyi feci trafik kazasında hayatını kaybetti Ajax'ın futbolcusu Noah Gesser ve ağabeyi feci trafik kazasında hayatını kaybetti         
15:40
Konya'da aynı aileden 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü katliamın görüntüleri ortaya çıktı Konya'da aynı aileden 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü katliamın görüntüleri ortaya çıktı         
15:37
Antalya Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Muhittin Böcek: Biz yanıyoruz, bizi kurtarın Antalya Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Muhittin Böcek: Biz yanıyoruz, bizi kurtarın         
15:18
"Speedy Mustafa" lakaplı fenomen ortalığı birbirine kattı! Önce kendini balkondan attı, sonra "Ölmedim be" diyerek sevincinden sigara yaktı         
15:13
Somali'de futbol takımının otobüsüne bombalı saldırı: 4 ölü, 10 yaralı Somali'de futbol takımının otobüsüne bombalı saldırı: 4 ölü, 10 yaralı         
15:09
Oyuncu Burcu Biricik, yangın sonrası yapılan fidan bağışlarına isyan etti: Evlerinden olan insanlara yardım yapılsın Oyuncu Burcu Biricik, yangın sonrası yapılan fidan bağışlarına isyan etti: Evlerinden olan insanlara yardım yapılsın         
13:55
Arda Turan'ın teknesinde güzel sevgilisiyle aşka gelen G.Saraylı Oğulcan, öpücüklere boğuldu Arda Turan'ın teknesinde güzel sevgilisiyle aşka gelen G.Saraylı Oğulcan, öpücüklere boğuldu         
13:14
Bu illerde oturanlar dikkat! Meteoroloji harita paylaştı, termometreler 43 dereceyi gösterecek Bu illerde oturanlar dikkat! Meteoroloji harita paylaştı, termometreler 43 dereceyi gösterecek         
13:03
Minibüs ve otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı, aynı aileden 5 kişi feci şekilde can verdi Minibüs ve otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı, aynı aileden 5 kişi feci şekilde can verdi         
12:06
Bahçeli, Afganlar konusunda Bakan Soylu kadar iyimser değil: Adı konmamış bir istiladır Bahçeli, Afganlar konusunda Bakan Soylu kadar iyimser değil: Adı konmamış bir istiladır         
11:39
Türkiye yangın felaketleriyle boğuşurken Azeri spikerin sözleri tüyleri diken diken etti Türkiye yangın felaketleriyle boğuşurken Azeri spikerin sözleri tüyleri diken diken etti         
09:41
Gezinti gününü kayda almak isteyen damat, kayınvalidesinin uçurumdan aşağıya düştüğü anları görüntüledi Gezinti gününü kayda almak isteyen damat, kayınvalidesinin uçurumdan aşağıya düştüğü anları görüntüledi         
09:35
Hayatını kaybeden Hüseyin Avni Coş'tan geriye 15 Temmuz'daki silahlı pozu kaldı Hayatını kaybeden Hüseyin Avni Coş'tan geriye 15 Temmuz'daki silahlı pozu kaldı         
09:03
Fethiye Belediye Başkanı'ndan orman yangınları için kafa karıştıran iddia: 4 kişi molotof attı Fethiye Belediye Başkanı'ndan orman yangınları için kafa karıştıran iddia: 4 kişi molotof attı         
03:30
Tolgahan Sayışman'ın 48 yaşındaki kayınvalidesi Albana Abazi, güzelliğiyle olay oldu Tolgahan Sayışman'ın 48 yaşındaki kayınvalidesi Albana Abazi, güzelliğiyle olay oldu         
18:56
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 31.07.2021 16:49:53. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement