Üye Girişi
They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on - Son Dakika

They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on

17.11.2021 15:09
They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on

2 people stole two seats of the private-public bus they were traveling on in Hatay. Those moments were captured by the security camera on the bus.The incident took place on the private-public bus traveling on the TOKI-Sirince Neighbourhood route around 18.00 on 13th November.

2 people stole two seats of the private-public bus they were traveling on in Hatay. Those moments were captured by the security camera on the bus.

The incident took place on the private-public bus traveling on the TOKI-Sirince Neighbourhood route around 18.00 on 13th November. When bus driver Suleyman Colak arrived at the last stop, he noticed that the two seats in the back were not in place while he was cleaning his vehicle. Watching the security camera footage, Colak saw that 2 passengers got off from the back door of the bus after stealing the seats they removed. Notifying the police, Colak filed a complaint against the suspects.

"WHY WOULD A PERSON STEAL THE SEAT THEY WERE SITTING?"

Colak said that he has been a driver for 21 years and this was the first time he encountered such an incident. "Why would a person steal the seat they were sitting in the bus? Where did they take it? What will they do with that? These seats are useless to you. Bring back my seats in the name of humanity. Shame on you! Didn't you feel ashamed while stealing those seats among so many passengers" said Colak regarding the incident.

SUSPECTS WERE CAUGHT

While the suspects, whose identities were determined in the investigation, were caught at the detected addresses, also the stolen seats were seized. It is stated by the Governorship of Hatay that H.K. and O.K. were caught in their residences along with the stolen items.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

----------------

-Security cam footage of the incident


They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on
They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on

Hatay, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Son Dakika! Bakan Çavuşoğlu: Azerbaycan yalnız değildir, yalnız olmayacaktır 15:10 Son Dakika! Bakan Çavuşoğlu: Azerbaycan yalnız değildir, yalnız olmayacaktır MEB: 24 Kasım'da maddi değeri olan hediyeler kabul etmeyin 15:00 MEB: 24 Kasım'da maddi değeri olan hediyeler kabul etmeyin Faizi savunan AK Partililere Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan tepki: Kusura bakmasınlar bu yolda beraber olmam 14:40 Faizi savunan AK Partililere Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan tepki: Kusura bakmasınlar bu yolda beraber olmam
Bir döneme damga vuran dizi En Son Babalar Duyar'ın senaryosuyla ilgili gerçek ortaya çıktı 14:35 Bir döneme damga vuran dizi En Son Babalar Duyar'ın senaryosuyla ilgili gerçek ortaya çıktı Evine gelen adamı öldüren Esra'nın ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Benimle birlikte olmak istedi, mecbur kaldım 14:25 Evine gelen adamı öldüren Esra'nın ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Benimle birlikte olmak istedi, mecbur kaldım Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Merkez Bankası yarın faiz indirimine gidecek mi? sorusuna yanıt verdi 14:21 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Merkez Bankası yarın faiz indirimine gidecek mi? sorusuna yanıt verdi
Muslera'nın yediği goller en sonunda çıldırttı, takım kaptanından fırça yedi 14:17 Muslera'nın yediği goller en sonunda çıldırttı, takım kaptanından fırça yedi Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan dikkat çeken açıklama: Ben görevde olduğum sürece faizle mücadelem sürecek 13:12 Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan dikkat çeken açıklama: Ben görevde olduğum sürece faizle mücadelem sürecek

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:09 Son Dakika! Bakan Çavuşoğlu: Azerbaycan yalnız değildir, yalnız olmayacaktır
15:00 MEB: 24 Kasım'da maddi değeri olan hediyeler kabul etmeyin
14:56 Derbinin Fenerbahçe cephesi: Pereira Samandıra'dan çıkmıyor, evine dahi gitmiyor
14:40 Faizi savunan AK Partililere Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan tepki: Kusura bakmasınlar bu yolda beraber olmam
14:37 Okulda çalınan "Bilmem mi? şarkısı Sefo'yu harekete geçirdi
14:37 İstanbul'da hangi ilçede, ne kadara ev alabilirsiniz?
14:34 Bir döneme damga vuran dizi En Son Babalar Duyar'ın senaryosuyla ilgili gerçek ortaya çıktı
14:21 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Merkez Bankası yarın faiz indirimine gidecek mi? sorusuna yanıt verdi
14:20 Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Erdoğan'a 'Ebrar'lı yanıt: Dedim olabilir
14:19 Limon pis kanı temizliyor, toksinleri söküp atıyor
Beşiktaş'ta Michy Batshuayi Alanya maçında olmayacak Beşiktaş'ta Michy Batshuayi Alanya maçında olmayacak         
15:15
Ticaret Bakanı Muş: Türkiye ekonomisi yüzde 21,7 oranında büyüyerek rekor kırdı Ticaret Bakanı Muş: Türkiye ekonomisi yüzde 21,7 oranında büyüyerek rekor kırdı         
15:09
Derbinin Fenerbahçe cephesi: Pereira Samandıra'dan çıkmıyor, evine dahi gitmiyor Derbinin Fenerbahçe cephesi: Pereira Samandıra'dan çıkmıyor, evine dahi gitmiyor         
14:56
Okulda çalınan "Bilmem mi? şarkısı Sefo'yu harekete geçirdi Okulda çalınan "Bilmem mi? şarkısı Sefo'yu harekete geçirdi         
14:38
Yine kadın cinayeti: Beş çocuğunun annesini öldürdü Yine kadın cinayeti: Beş çocuğunun annesini öldürdü         
14:30
Anne babasını öldürmeden sosyal medyada paylaştı, ardından siyanür içti Anne babasını öldürmeden sosyal medyada paylaştı, ardından siyanür içti         
14:23
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Erdoğan'a 'Ebrar'lı yanıt: Dedim olabilir Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Erdoğan'a 'Ebrar'lı yanıt: Dedim olabilir         
14:21
Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, siyasette 50+1 tartışmalarına değindi: O konuda değişikliğe giderse parlamento gider Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, siyasette 50+1 tartışmalarına değindi: O konuda değişikliğe giderse parlamento gider         
13:47
Cumhurbaşkanı'ndan asgari ücret açıklaması: Dar gelirlilerin yükünü hafifleteceğiz Cumhurbaşkanı'ndan asgari ücret açıklaması: Dar gelirlilerin yükünü hafifleteceğiz         
13:06
Fahriye Evcen, Alparslan Büyük Selçuklu dizisinde uludu Fahriye Evcen, Alparslan Büyük Selçuklu dizisinde uludu         
12:33
Genç mühendis Başak'ı katleden Boz'u avukat annesi de savunmayacak Genç mühendis Başak'ı katleden Boz'u avukat annesi de savunmayacak         
11:51
Mado'nun sahibinin Çin medyasına yaptığı açıklamaya tepki yağıyor! Mado'nun sahibinin Çin medyasına yaptığı açıklamaya tepki yağıyor!         
11:37
Önce konserde hayranının yüzüne idrarını yaptı, sonra da özür diledi Önce konserde hayranının yüzüne idrarını yaptı, sonra da özür diledi         
11:20
Koronaya yakalandı, babası evden kovdu, intihar etti Koronaya yakalandı, babası evden kovdu, intihar etti         
11:13
Son Dakika: Sınır hattı alev alev! Ermenistan sınırındaki çatışmada 7 Azerbaycan askeri şehit oldu, 10 yaralı var Son Dakika: Sınır hattı alev alev! Ermenistan sınırındaki çatışmada 7 Azerbaycan askeri şehit oldu, 10 yaralı var         
10:42
Aleyna Tilki Cinsel İstismara Uğradığını itiraf etti Aleyna Tilki Cinsel İstismara Uğradığını itiraf etti         
10:14
Define ararken kanlar içinde kaldılar Define ararken kanlar içinde kaldılar         
10:03
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.11.2021 15:18:28. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement