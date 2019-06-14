Son Dakika Haberleri: Thiago Silva Discusses His Brazilian National Team Memories
Thiago Silva Discusses His Brazilian National Team Memories

Paris-Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva talks to Dugout about his memories of the Brazilian national team when he was growing up. Silva talks about his preparations for the 2019 Copa América and how important it is to win a tournament on home soil.

