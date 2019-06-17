Throwback: Guardiola officially presented as FC Barcelona manager
54 dakika önce
Josep Guardiola, one of the most important players in Barcelona’s history, took over as first-team manager on 17 June 2008 after a brilliant season as coach of Barça Atlètic with whom he won promotion to Second Division B. During Guardiola’s time, Barça did not just triumph, they collected records and trophies like other collect stamps. In those four years they broke more than 40 national, European and World footballing records and won 14 out of a possible 19 trophies, an unprecedented achievement in footballing history.
Josep Guardiola
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 01:06
, one of the most important players in Barcelona
's history, took over as first-team manager on 17 June 2008 after a brilliant season as coach of Barça Atlètic with whom he won promotion to Second Division B. During Guardiola's time, Barça did not just triumph, they collected records and trophies like other collect stamps. In those four years they broke more than 40 national, European and World footballing records and won 14 out of a possible 19 trophies, an unprecedented achievement in footballing history.
Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir
Neustadter bombayı patlattı: Beşiktaş'a gidiyorum
Hamile sevgilisini bırakıp spor spikeri ile aşk yaşayan Tuncay Şanlı 1 yıl sonra ortaya çıktı
Galatasaray'ın yeni sezon forması resmen açıklandı! Fiyatı dudak uçuklatıyor