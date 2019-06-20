Throwback: Jérémy Morel Gives Lyon Advantage In Europa League
1 saat önce
Madagascar International Jérémy Morel scored Lyon's second in their first leg clash with Besiktas JK. Morel's 84-minute goal gave Lyon the advantage in the tie making the score 2-1.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 03:06
Madagascar International Jérémy Morel scored Lyon
's second in their first leg clash with Besiktas JK. Morel's 84-minute goal gave Lyon the advantage in the tie making the score 2-1.
Juventus'ta Sarri dönemi resmen başladı!
Sloukas, Fenerbahçe'de kaldı! 6 milyon euroluk teklif
Tottenham'dan Eljif Elmas için müthiş teklif
Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid'den Llorente'yi transfer etti