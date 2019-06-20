Son Dakika Haberleri: Throwback: Jérémy Morel Gives Lyon Advantage In Europa League
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Throwback: Jérémy Morel Gives Lyon Advantage In Europa League

1 saat önce

Madagascar International Jérémy Morel scored Lyon's second in their first leg clash with Besiktas JK. Morel's 84-minute goal gave Lyon the advantage in the tie making the score 2-1.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 03:06 
Aydın Doğan Vakfı, Lyon, Spor
