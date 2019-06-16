Throwback: Laudrup vs Atlético de Madrid
2 saat önce
Michael Laudrup was a wonderful talent. His vision on the field was perfect, even in the tightest of spaces, and he stood out for his ability to deliver killer final balls while looking the other way. Taking a trip down memory lane, we look back at this skilful run to score against Atlético de Madrid.
Michael Laudrup
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 16.06.2019 01:06
was a wonderful talent. His vision on the field was perfect, even in the tightest of spaces, and he stood out for his ability to deliver killer final balls while looking the other way. Taking a trip down memory lane, we look back at this skilful run to score against Atlético de Madrid.
Çağla Büyükakçay, İspanya'da finalde
Galatasaray'ın istediği Umut Bozok, Lorient'e transfer oldu!
Ali Koç, Aleksandar Kolarov'un menajeriyle görüştü!
Fenerbahçe Beko, Anadolu Efes'i 82-73 mağlup etti