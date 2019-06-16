Son Dakika Haberleri: Throwback: Laudrup vs Atlético de Madrid
Throwback: Laudrup vs Atlético de Madrid

2 saat önce

Michael Laudrup was a wonderful talent. His vision on the field was perfect, even in the tightest of spaces, and he stood out for his ability to deliver killer final balls while looking the other way. Taking a trip down memory lane, we look back at this skilful run to score against Atlético de Madrid.

