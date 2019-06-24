Throwback: Zinedine Zidane against FC Barcelona
Relive Zinedine Zidane's header goal against FC Barcelona, after being assisted by Ronaldo Nazario. Real Madrid's manager, back in his playing days, managed to meet head-on a low cross from Ronaldo, at the Santiago Bernabéu to beat Víctor Valdés and send the ball to the back of the net.
