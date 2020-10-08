THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 71 - Fenerbahçe: 80 - Son Dakika

08.10.2020 23:21
THY Euroleague 2. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Anadolu Efes'i 80-71 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Boris Ryzhky xx, Juan Carlos Garcia xx, Sasa Pukl xx

Anadolu Efes: Micic x 7, Doğuş Balbay x, Simon xxx 24, Moerman xx 7, Anderson x 8, Beaubois xx 11, Pleiss xx 8, Singleton x 2, Dunston x 4, Buğrahan Tuncer x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Fenerbahçe Beko: Brown xx 17, de Colo xxx 20, Pierre x 1, Ali Muhammed x 3, Ulanovas xx 10, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Vesely xx 13, Eddie x 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 5, Hamilton xx 4

Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov

1. Periyot: 23-16 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 35-42 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 54-61 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

5 faulle çıkan: Eddie (Fenerbahçe)

