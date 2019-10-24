Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 76 - Real Madrid: 60
THY Euroleague'in 4. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, sahasında İspanya temsilcisi Real Madrid'i 76-60 mağlup etti.

THY Euroleague'in 4. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, sahasında İspanya temsilcisi Real Madrid'i 76-60 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Milivoje Jovcic xx, Milan Nedovic xx

Anadolu Efes: Micic xxx 12, Larkin xx 9, Simon xxx 17, Peters, Dunston xxx 17, Singleton xxx 13, Anderson x 2, Beaubois xx 6, Doğuş Balbay xx, Pleiss x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Real Madrid: Rudy Fernandez xx 9, Campazzo xx 5, Randolph xx 6, Llull xx 14, Carroll x 6, Mickey xx 10, Deck xx 10, Taylor x, Tavares x, Laprovittola x, Causer x

Başantrenör: Pablo Laso

1. Periyot: 15-11 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 29-31 (Real Madrid lehine)

3. Periyot: 56-50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

(İHA)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 24.10.2019 11:25 Kaynak: İHA
