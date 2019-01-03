THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 92 - Bayern Münih: 77

THY
Euroleague'in 16. haftasında Anadolu Efes
, sahasında Alman ekibi Bayern Münih
'i 92-77 mağlup etti.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Ilıja Belosevic xx, Joseph Bissang xx, Jordi Aliaga xx
Anadolu Efes: Vasilije Micic xxxx 20, Krunoslav Simon xx 9, Bryant Dunston xxx 16, Doğuş Balbay
xx, Brock Motum x 2, Adrien Moerman xxx 14, Shane Larkin
xx 6, James Anderson xxx 16, Tibor Pleiss xx 9
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Bayern Münih: Vladimir Lucic xx 14, Leon
Radosevic xx 8, Nihad Djedovic xx 13, Maodo Lo x 7, Danilo
Barthel x 6, Derrick Williams
xx 9, Nemanja Dangubic xx 7, Braydon Hobbs x 3, Petteri Koponen
x 8, Robin Amaize x, Marvin Ogunsipe x, Alex x 2
Başantrenör: Dejan Radonjic
1. periyot: 27-18 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 55-36 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. periyot: 70-54 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL