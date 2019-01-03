Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 92 - Bayern Münih: 77

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 92 - Bayern Münih: 77

1 saat önce

THY Euroleague'in 16. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Alman ekibi Bayern Münih'i 92-77 mağlup etti.

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 92 - Bayern Münih: 77, System.String[]
THY Euroleague'in 16. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Alman ekibi Bayern Münih'i 92-77 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Ilıja Belosevic xx, Joseph Bissang xx, Jordi Aliaga xx

Anadolu Efes: Vasilije Micic xxxx 20, Krunoslav Simon xx 9, Bryant Dunston xxx 16, Doğuş Balbay xx, Brock Motum x 2, Adrien Moerman xxx 14, Shane Larkin xx 6, James Anderson xxx 16, Tibor Pleiss xx 9

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Bayern Münih: Vladimir Lucic xx 14, Leon Radosevic xx 8, Nihad Djedovic xx 13, Maodo Lo x 7, Danilo Barthel x 6, Derrick Williams xx 9, Nemanja Dangubic xx 7, Braydon Hobbs x 3, Petteri Koponen x 8, Robin Amaize x, Marvin Ogunsipe x, Alex x 2

Başantrenör: Dejan Radonjic

1. periyot: 27-18 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 55-36 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. periyot: 70-54 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 03.01.2019 10:50 Kaynak: İHA

Türk Hava Yolları, Bayern Münih, Anadolu Efes, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Anadolu Efes'ten Rahat Galibiyet: 92-77 West Ham United Teknik Direktörü Manuel Pellegrini, Gary Medel İddialarıyla İlgili Konuştu

Bundesliga'ya Döneceği Konuşulan Eren Derdiyok İçin Stuttgart'tan Açıklama Geldi Robinho Resmen Medipol Başakşehir'de!
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 4.1.2019 00:08:59. #1.52#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 92 - Bayern Münih: 77
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]