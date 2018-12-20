Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Cska Moskova: 102 - Anadolu Efes: 84

THY Euroleague'in 14. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Rusya deplasmanında CSKA Moskova'ya 102-84 mağlup oldu.

THY Euroleague'in 14. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Rusya deplasmanında CSKA Moskova'ya 102-84 mağlup oldu. Anadolu Efes, bu sezon 5. yenilgisini alırken, CSKA Moskova 11. galibiyetini elde etti.

Salon: Megasport Arena

Hakemler: Carlos Peruga xx, Mario Majkic xx, Gytis Vilius xx

CSKA Moskova: Nando de Colo xxx 21, Nikita Kurbanov xx 9, Othello Hunter xx 13, Daniel Hackett xx 12, Alec Peters x 2, Will Clyburn xxxx 24, Cory Higgins xx 9, Sergio Rodriguez xx 8, Kyle Hines xx 4, Semen Antonov x

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Anadolu Efes: Rodrigue Beaubois xxxx 24, Bryant Dunston x 2, Krunoslav Simon xx 11, Adrien Moerman x 5, Vasilije Micic x 7, Shane Larkin xx 7, Brock Motum xxx 16, James Anderson x 4, Tibor Pleiss x 6, Doğuş Balbay x 2, Metecan Birsen x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. periyot: 31-24 (CSKA Moskova lehine)

Devre: 56-54 (CSKA Moskova lehine)

3. periyot: 77-68 (CSKA Moskova lehine) - İSTANBUL

