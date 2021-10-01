THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57 - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

01.10.2021 23:22
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in ilk maçında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 61-57 mağlup etti.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in ilk maçında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 61-57 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülke Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Elias Koromilas xx, Joseph Bissang xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Henry xx 4, Shayok x 4, Pierre xx 13, Booker xx 8, Vesely xx 8, de Colo xx 7, Polonara xx 7, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 6, İsmet Akpınar x 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 2

Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic

Kızılyıldız: Wolters xx 9, Kalinic x 9, Mitrovic x 4, Hollins xx 5, Simonovic x, Kuzmic xx 8, Ivanovic xxx 16, Lazarevic xx 6

Başantrenör: Sasa Obradovic

1. Periyot: 18-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 28-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 45-37 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

-İHA-

Kaynak: İHA

