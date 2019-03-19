THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 76 - Buducnost Volı: 67

THY
EuroLeague'in 27. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko
, konuk ettiği Buducnost VOLI'yi 76-67 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Hakemler: Angel Miguel
Perez xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Eduard Udyanskyy xx Fenerbahçe Beko: Sinan Güler
x 4, Green xx 9, Kalinic xx 14, Melli x 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu
x 2, Sloukas xxx 11, Vesely xx 13, Datome x, Guduric xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu
x, Ali Muhammed
xx 11 Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Buducnost VOLI: Gordic xx 5, Jackson
x 2, Bell xx 3, Clark xxx 20, Bitadze xx 11, Clarke x 6, Popovic xx 10, Suad Sehovic x, Barovic xx 10, Sead Sehovic x Başantrenör: Jasmin Repesa 1. Periyot: 19-16 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) Devre: 36-39 (Buducnost VOLI lehine) 3. Periyot: 58-58
(İHA)