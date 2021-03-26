THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76 - Son Dakika

THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76

26.03.2021 23:45
THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76, System.String[]

THY Euroleague'in 31. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 76-71'lik skorla mağlup etti ve 19. galibiyetini aldı.

THY Euroleague'in 31. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 76-71'lik skorla mağlup etti ve 19. galibiyetini aldı.

Salon: Barış ve Dostluk

Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic xx, Carlos Cortes xx, Jurgis Laurinavicius xx

Olympiakos: Harrison x, Larentzakis xx 9, Spanoulis xx 6, Sloukas xx 12, Vezenkov xx 15, Printezis xx 7, Jean-Charles xxx 16, Jenkins x 2, Koufos x, Ellis x 4, McKissic x

Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas

Fenerbahçe: Brown xx 8, Guduric x 2, Melih x, Q'quinn xx 9, Nando de Colo xx 7, Pierre xxx 15, Barthel xx 6, Jan Vesely xxx 18, Kenan xx 5, Ahmet xx 6

Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov

1. Periyot: 11-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 27-43 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 49-58 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - İSTANBUL

Türk Hava Yolları, Fenerbahçe, Euroleague, Yunan, Spor, Son Dakika

Kaynak: İHA

Son Dakika Spor THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76 - Son Dakika Spor


YORUMLAR

Son Dakika

İmajını tazeleyen Merve Boluğur, yeni sevgilisinin yüzünü gösterdi İmajını tazeleyen Merve Boluğur, yeni sevgilisinin yüzünü gösterdi ABD Başkanı Biden'dan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a davet ABD Başkanı Biden'dan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a davet Rusya'dan gövde gösterisi! S-400 füzeleri 700 kilometre uzaklıktaki hedefi vurdu Rusya'dan gövde gösterisi! S-400 füzeleri 700 kilometre uzaklıktaki hedefi vurdu Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 26 Mart günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 153 kişi vefat etti, 29 bin 81 yeni vaka tespit edildi Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 26 Mart günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 153 kişi vefat etti, 29 bin 81 yeni vaka tespit edildi Bir Zamanlar Çukurova dizisi final yapıyor Bir Zamanlar Çukurova dizisi final yapıyor Bıçaklanarak öldürülen 4 çocuk annesi kadın, son nefesinde katilinin adını söyledi Bıçaklanarak öldürülen 4 çocuk annesi kadın, son nefesinde katilinin adını söyledi Hamza Dağ'dan Kürşat Ayvatoğlu açıklaması: Danışmanım değil, büroda personel olarak çalışıyordu Hamza Dağ'dan Kürşat Ayvatoğlu açıklaması: Danışmanım değil, büroda personel olarak çalışıyordu 220 kilogram kaldırmaya çalışırken göğüs kası kemikten koptu 220 kilogram kaldırmaya çalışırken göğüs kası kemikten koptu
Poyraz Karayel dizisinin 'Taş Kafa'sı Cem Cücenoğlu, yeni haliyle görenleri şoke ediyor Poyraz Karayel dizisinin 'Taş Kafa'sı Cem Cücenoğlu, yeni haliyle görenleri şoke ediyor         
23:36
Ünlü markanın çikolata kavanozundan başka bir markaya ait çikolata paketi çıktı Ünlü markanın çikolata kavanozundan başka bir markaya ait çikolata paketi çıktı         
23:07
Koronavirüs nedeniyle 114 gün boyunca yoğun bakımda kalan adam, iyileştikten hemen sonra gün ışığına çıktı Koronavirüs nedeniyle 114 gün boyunca yoğun bakımda kalan adam, iyileştikten hemen sonra gün ışığına çıktı         
22:51
İngiltere'den müjde gibi araştırma: Pfizer-BioNTech aşısı ilk dozunda 'mükemmel koruma' sağlıyor İngiltere'den müjde gibi araştırma: Pfizer-BioNTech aşısı ilk dozunda 'mükemmel koruma' sağlıyor         
21:59
Türkiye'den çekileceğini açıklayan Honda, Gebze'deki tesislerini HABAŞ'a devrediyor Türkiye'den çekileceğini açıklayan Honda, Gebze'deki tesislerini HABAŞ'a devrediyor         
20:14
AB, Akdeniz'deki tartışmalı İrini Operasyonu'nun yetki süresini uzattı AB, Akdeniz'deki tartışmalı İrini Operasyonu'nun yetki süresini uzattı         
18:53
Vatandaştan Kılıçdaroğlu'na Vatandaştan Kılıçdaroğlu'na "Muhtar bile olamazsın" tepkisi         
15:14
Esra Erol'da akıllara durgunluk veren olay! Esra Erol'da akıllara durgunluk veren olay! "Pazara gidiyoruz" diyerek evden çıkan iki elti aynı adama kaçtı         
14:14
Zerrin Özer'e tecavüz eden kişiyle karıştırılan Güner Ümit isyan etti Zerrin Özer'e tecavüz eden kişiyle karıştırılan Güner Ümit isyan etti         
13:00
Türkiye, Süveyş Kanalı'ndaki krizi çözmek için devreye girmeye hazırlanıyor: Yardım önerimizi yaptık Türkiye, Süveyş Kanalı'ndaki krizi çözmek için devreye girmeye hazırlanıyor: Yardım önerimizi yaptık         
12:39
Gelişi olaylı, gidişi sessiz oldu! Güreşçi Hamza Yerlikaya'nın bankacılık serüveni bitti Gelişi olaylı, gidişi sessiz oldu! Güreşçi Hamza Yerlikaya'nın bankacılık serüveni bitti         
12:34
Kızıyla fotoğrafını paylaşan Gökhan Özoğuz'un siyah ojeleri dikkatlerden kaçmadı Kızıyla fotoğrafını paylaşan Gökhan Özoğuz'un siyah ojeleri dikkatlerden kaçmadı         
12:21
Vaka sayısı bir türlü düşmüyor! Ramazan ayının bir bölümünde Vaka sayısı bir türlü düşmüyor! Ramazan ayının bir bölümünde "tam kapanmaya" gidilebilir         
10:39
Joe Biden'ın Türkiye ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulunduğu basın toplantısına önündeki liste damga vurdu Joe Biden'ın Türkiye ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulunduğu basın toplantısına önündeki liste damga vurdu         
09:45
Bugün seçim olsa Z kuşağı hangi partiye oy verir? Millet İttifakı, Cumhur İttifakı'nı ikiye katladı Bugün seçim olsa Z kuşağı hangi partiye oy verir? Millet İttifakı, Cumhur İttifakı'nı ikiye katladı         
09:31
İlişki vaadiyle çağırdıkları kişileri gasp eden çeteye İlişki vaadiyle çağırdıkları kişileri gasp eden çeteye "Yarasa Kız" operasyonu: 115 gözaltı         
09:07
Şiddet gördüğü kocasını öldüren kadını, kızı idam etti Şiddet gördüğü kocasını öldüren kadını, kızı idam etti         
09:00
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.03.2021 00:01:14. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76 - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei