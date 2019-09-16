Total turnover rose by 12.6 pct. in july annually

Total turnover indices including industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 12.6 percent in July on an annual basis and the seasonally and calendar adjusted total turnover index fell by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, in July on an annual basis, the turnover;

rose by 12.5 percent in industry,

rose by 23 percent in services,

rose by 12.2 percent in trade and

fell by 6.8 percent in construction

In July compared to the same month of the previous year, seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover;

rose by 3.1 percent in industry,

rose by 3.6 percent in services

rose by 1.4 percent in trade

rose by 9.2 percent in construction. (Graph and Table)