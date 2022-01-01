Üye Girişi
Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya - Son Dakika

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

01.01.2022 16:13
Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Tourists filled the Konyaalti Beach on the first day of the new year and enjoyed swimming in the sunny weather in Antalya.While the cold weather affects many parts of Turkey, the air temperature in Antalya was measured 17 degrees and the seawater temperature was 19 degrees.

Tourists filled the Konyaalti Beach on the first day of the new year and enjoyed swimming in the sunny weather in Antalya.

While the cold weather affects many parts of Turkey, the air temperature in Antalya was measured 17 degrees and the seawater temperature was 19 degrees. Taking advantage of the sunny weather, local and foreign tourists filled the beaches and parks. While tourists swam in the sea at the Konyaalti Beach, some walked on the beach with their pets, and some caught fish.

In the city, where Meteorology had given a 'red code' warning for the last Wednesday and Thursday, agricultural fields, many houses, and workplaces were flooded in the heavy rain and storm.

(PHOTOS)


Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya
Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya
Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya
Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya
YORUMLAR
500

Antalya, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya - Son Dakika


Yeni dizisinden ilk fragman geldi, Çağatay'ın yeni imajı beğeni topladı Yeni dizisinden ilk fragman geldi, Çağatay'ın yeni imajı beğeni topladı         
16:16
Oto galeri sitesinin otoparkında stoklanmış onlarca araç kameralara yansıdı Oto galeri sitesinin otoparkında stoklanmış onlarca araç kameralara yansıdı         
16:03
Bu ilçemizin başına talih kuşu kondu! 5 milyar dolarlık dev yatırım 10 bin kişiye iş imkanı yaratacak Bu ilçemizin başına talih kuşu kondu! 5 milyar dolarlık dev yatırım 10 bin kişiye iş imkanı yaratacak         
15:48
Taksi açılış ücretlerine zam geldi, şoförler güncelleme için uzun kuyruklara girdi! İşte yeni tarife Taksi açılış ücretlerine zam geldi, şoförler güncelleme için uzun kuyruklara girdi! İşte yeni tarife         
15:12
Hakan Ural'ın yıllar sonra yaptığı Sibel Can itirafı: Ben bunun bedelini ödedim Hakan Ural'ın yıllar sonra yaptığı Sibel Can itirafı: Ben bunun bedelini ödedim         
14:21
Kaza yapan alkollü sürücüden alışılmadık sözler! Özür üstüne özür diledi Kaza yapan alkollü sürücüden alışılmadık sözler! Özür üstüne özür diledi         
12:11
Hindu tapınağında izdiham! 12 kişi hayatını kaybetti Hindu tapınağında izdiham! 12 kişi hayatını kaybetti         
12:07
Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Erbaş çağrı yaptı, vatandaşlar sabah namazında Ayasofya'ya akın etti Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Erbaş çağrı yaptı, vatandaşlar sabah namazında Ayasofya'ya akın etti         
10:06
120 milyon liralık ikramiye çeyrek bilete çıktı! İşte Türkiye'nin en şanlı ilçesi 120 milyon liralık ikramiye çeyrek bilete çıktı! İşte Türkiye'nin en şanlı ilçesi         
09:58
İbo Show'da unutulmaz anlar! Didem dans etti, konuklar ağzı açık izledi İbo Show'da unutulmaz anlar! Didem dans etti, konuklar ağzı açık izledi         
08:25
Taksim'de yılbaşı eğlencesi kavga ile bitti! Yumruk yiyen genç, savrulduğu yerden kalkamadı Taksim'de yılbaşı eğlencesi kavga ile bitti! Yumruk yiyen genç, savrulduğu yerden kalkamadı         
03:58
Kocaeli İl Emniyet Müdürü'nün yılbaşı anonsuna sızıp FETÖ propagandası yaptılar! Teşkilat şüphelinin peşine düştü Kocaeli İl Emniyet Müdürü'nün yılbaşı anonsuna sızıp FETÖ propagandası yaptılar! Teşkilat şüphelinin peşine düştü         
01:00
Ultrason görüntüsüne bakan doktor, dakikalarca kendine gelemedi! Duyabileceğiniz en ilginç hamilelik hikayesi Ultrason görüntüsüne bakan doktor, dakikalarca kendine gelemedi! Duyabileceğiniz en ilginç hamilelik hikayesi         
00:36
Genç kız hastane bahçesinde ölü bulundu! Sosyal medyadan yaptığı paylaşım dikkat çekti Genç kız hastane bahçesinde ölü bulundu! Sosyal medyadan yaptığı paylaşım dikkat çekti         
00:04
Aleyna Tilki'den olay itiraf: Justin Bieber bana yürüdü Aleyna Tilki'den olay itiraf: Justin Bieber bana yürüdü         
21:20
MasterChef'te yarışan Burcu Önal'ın dudak dudağa pozları ortaya çıktı MasterChef'te yarışan Burcu Önal'ın dudak dudağa pozları ortaya çıktı         
19:13
Kılıdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın "Cibilliyeti bozuk" sözlerine yanıt Kılıdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın "Cibilliyeti bozuk" sözlerine yanıt         
17:09

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:11 Büyük ikramiye isabet eden piyango biletini satan bayi sahibi: Kendime çıkmış gibi seviniyorum
16:01 Bolu Belediyesi'nin yabancılara yönelik tepki çeken uygulamaları için mahkeme kararını verdi, yürütmeyi durduruldu
15:46 Kripto borsasında 400 bin TL kaybettikten sonra eşini öldüren şoför yaşamını yitirdi
15:20 Selen Görgüzel yine gündem oldu! Sadece zincirlerden oluşan elbiseyle sahneye çıktı
15:19 Sosyal medya elektrik zammını konuşuyor! İşte gelen tepkiler
15:18 Çalışanlar bunu merak ediyor! İşte 2022 yılındaki resmi ve dini bayramlar
15:12 Taksi açılış ücretlerine zam geldi, şoförler güncelleme için uzun kuyruklara girdi! İşte yeni tarife
14:49 Yılbaşı gecesi yaşanan yol kavgası cinayetle sonuçlandı! O anlar saniye saniye kamerada
14:41 Yılbaşı eğlencesinde "öldü" denilen gencin intihar ettiği anlaşıldı
14:35 Köprülerde çift yönlü ücretlendirme yapılacak sistem, yıllar önce "Güvenlik" nedeniyle kurulmuş
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 1.01.2022 16:19:18. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement