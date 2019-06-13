Son Dakika Haberleri: Trade dispute - Trump leaves China tariff deadline open
Trade dispute - Trump leaves China tariff deadline open

U.S. President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another 325 billion dollars of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal, Financial Times reported.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month's G20 summit in Osaka, even though relations between the powers were "a bit testy".
Trump accused China of reneging on a trade deal that he said the two nations had agreed last month but added that he still hoped to sign an agreement with China.
"We're going to be meeting, President Xi and myself. And you know we have a very good relationship," Trump said at a briefing with Polish president Andrzej Duda.
"We will end up making a deal with China. We have a very good relationship, although it's a little bit testy right now ... I think they really have to make a deal."
Mr Trump repeated his threat to put tariffs on the 325 billion dollars in imports from China not yet subject to US levies if the Chinese government did not agree to a deal that would end the trade war between the two countries.
Trump refused to say when he would decide on imposing tariffs if China did not strike a deal.
"I have no deadline. My deadline is what's up here," Mr Trump said, pointing to his head.


