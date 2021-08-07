Üye Girişi
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire - Son Dakika

Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire

07.08.2021 16:10
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire, System.String[]

The drivers of the 4 September Blue Train, on the route of Sivas to Malatya direction, noticed the wildfire in the forest area and, stopped the train and put out flames with the fire extinguisher.

The drivers of the 4 September Blue Train, on the route of Sivas to Malatya direction, noticed the wildfire in the forest area and, stopped the train and put out flames with the fire extinguisher.

The drivers of the 4 September Blue Train, which goes from Sivas to the direction of Malatya, noticed the wildfire near the railway between Akgedik and Uluguney stations, at around 11.30 am. One of the driver Rasit Agicitemiz, informed Station Chief over the radio, about the wildfire near the railway. The other driver Halil İbrahim Karacan, took the fire extinguisher immediately intervened in the fire that had just started and seemed to affect the small area. When the fire extinguisher was finished, other train officers intervened and extinguished the flames.

FOOTAGE

The moment of stopping train, putting out the wildfire near the railway


Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire
Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire

Malatya, Sivas, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Tokyo'da göğsümüzü kabartan Buse Naz'ların sadece isimleri değil, memleketleri ve doğum günleri bile aynı 16:32 Tokyo'da göğsümüzü kabartan Buse Naz'ların sadece isimleri değil, memleketleri ve doğum günleri bile aynı Galatasaray'da el mahkum! St. Johnstone maçına mecburen İsmail Çipe çıkacak 16:24 Galatasaray'da el mahkum! St. Johnstone maçına mecburen İsmail Çipe çıkacak Afgan mültecilerin eğlendiği videoyu paylaşan Demet Akalın isyan etti: Ülkemde istemiyoruz 16:10 Afgan mültecilerin eğlendiği videoyu paylaşan Demet Akalın isyan etti: Ülkemde istemiyoruz
Bir günde üç madalya! Buse'lerden sonra Uğur Aktaş da gururlandırdı 15:42 Bir günde üç madalya! Buse'lerden sonra Uğur Aktaş da gururlandırdı Keramet yeni yoldaymış! Kocaeli'de arsa fiyatları 5 bin liradan 500 bin liraya çıktı 15:19 Keramet yeni yoldaymış! Kocaeli'de arsa fiyatları 5 bin liradan 500 bin liraya çıktı Ortaköy'de bulunan bir restoranın çalışanları bir aylık bahşişlerini yangın bölgesine gönderdi 14:58 Ortaköy'de bulunan bir restoranın çalışanları bir aylık bahşişlerini yangın bölgesine gönderdi
Sarı-Lacivertli kulüpte kadro dışı bırakılan Caner Erkin, Galatasaray'la görüşüyor 14:26 Sarı-Lacivertli kulüpte kadro dışı bırakılan Caner Erkin, Galatasaray'la görüşüyor Pucca ile Ümitcan Uygun'un abisi kavga etti! Küfürler ve tehditler havada uçuştu 14:02 Pucca ile Ümitcan Uygun'un abisi kavga etti! Küfürler ve tehditler havada uçuştu

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:32 Sedat Peker'in gündeminde bu kez Ümitcan Uygun var! Bomba bir iddia ortaya attı
16:31 Tokyo'da göğsümüzü kabartan Buse Naz'ların sadece isimleri değil, memleketleri ve doğum günleri bile aynı
16:25 220 yangın kontrol altına alındı, 5 noktada alevlere müdahale ediliyor! İşte il il son durum
16:24 Galatasaray'da el mahkum! St. Johnstone maçına mecburen İsmail Çipe çıkacak
16:09 Afgan mültecilerin eğlendiği videoyu paylaşan Demet Akalın isyan etti: Ülkemde istemiyoruz
15:42 Bir günde üç madalya! Buse'lerden sonra Uğur Aktaş da gururlandırdı
15:14 Vicdansızlar 3 günlük bebeği yol kenarına attılar! Minik kızı çiftçiler buldu
15:09 Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'na tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor! Yangınlar için "Denize girmemize rağmen içimiz yine soğumuyor" demişti
15:08 Datça'da korkutan sahil görüntüsü! Kumsalı beyaz bir örtü kapladı
14:56 Aşı olmamak için direniyor! Sneijder'in savunması akıllara durgunluk verdi
Sedat Peker'in gündeminde bu kez Ümitcan Uygun var! Bomba bir iddia ortaya attı Sedat Peker'in gündeminde bu kez Ümitcan Uygun var! Bomba bir iddia ortaya attı         
16:33
220 yangın kontrol altına alındı, 5 noktada alevlere müdahale ediliyor! İşte il il son durum 220 yangın kontrol altına alındı, 5 noktada alevlere müdahale ediliyor! İşte il il son durum         
16:25
Cansız bedenleri parçalanıp gömülmüş halde bulundu! Karı-kocanın kayıp kafaları halen aranıyor Cansız bedenleri parçalanıp gömülmüş halde bulundu! Karı-kocanın kayıp kafaları halen aranıyor         
16:17
Frig Vadisi'ndeki kurtarma kazısında 40 gündür süren çalışma sonuç verdi! Frig Vadisi'ndeki kurtarma kazısında 40 gündür süren çalışma sonuç verdi! "Maltaş Tapınağı" gün yüzüne çıktı         
16:05
Düğünde kesilecek atlar hastalanınca, yol kenarında ölüme terk edildi Düğünde kesilecek atlar hastalanınca, yol kenarında ölüme terk edildi         
15:38
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'na tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor! Yangınlar için Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'na tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor! Yangınlar için "Denize girmemize rağmen içimiz yine soğumuyor" demişti         
15:10
Aşı olmamak için direniyor! Sneijder'in savunması akıllara durgunluk verdi Aşı olmamak için direniyor! Sneijder'in savunması akıllara durgunluk verdi         
14:56
Manavgat yangın alanına yağmur yağdı! Orman işçileri el açıp dua etti Manavgat yangın alanına yağmur yağdı! Orman işçileri el açıp dua etti         
14:19
Askerden izne gelen gencin, 5'inci kattan atlayarak intihar ettiği iddia edildi Askerden izne gelen gencin, 5'inci kattan atlayarak intihar ettiği iddia edildi         
13:39
Son Dakika: Ümitcan Uygun'un ağabeyi Erol Uygun da ''Devleti aşağılama'' suçundan tutuklandı Son Dakika: Ümitcan Uygun'un ağabeyi Erol Uygun da ''Devleti aşağılama'' suçundan tutuklandı         
13:21
Boşanma aşamasındayken aldatıldığını öğrendi! Berdan Mardini'den ilk paylaşım: Herkes fıtratına uygun kişilerle Boşanma aşamasındayken aldatıldığını öğrendi! Berdan Mardini'den ilk paylaşım: Herkes fıtratına uygun kişilerle         
13:13
Yerde görsek ne olduğunu anlamayız! Bu incinin gramı altından 5 kat daha değerli Yerde görsek ne olduğunu anlamayız! Bu incinin gramı altından 5 kat daha değerli         
12:11
Yasak aşkının evine balkon camı ölçüsü almak için gitti, kocasına yakalandı! Yasak aşk üçgenine Yargıtay'dan emsal karar Yasak aşkının evine balkon camı ölçüsü almak için gitti, kocasına yakalandı! Yasak aşk üçgenine Yargıtay'dan emsal karar         
11:16
Eski halini görenler şaşkınlık geçirdi! Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren Talu estetik harikası çıktı Eski halini görenler şaşkınlık geçirdi! Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren Talu estetik harikası çıktı         
11:14
Yardım almak için AK Parti Gençlik Kolları'yla konuşan afetzedelere, Oyuncu Leyla Bilginel'den aşırı tepki Yardım almak için AK Parti Gençlik Kolları'yla konuşan afetzedelere, Oyuncu Leyla Bilginel'den aşırı tepki         
10:52
Bir süredir ortalıkta görünmüyordu! Berat Albayrak'ın son fotoğrafı kulisleri hareketlendirdi Bir süredir ortalıkta görünmüyordu! Berat Albayrak'ın son fotoğrafı kulisleri hareketlendirdi         
09:56
Vatandaşla tartışan Akşener küplere bindi: Hakkımı helal etmiyorum, haram olsun hepinize Vatandaşla tartışan Akşener küplere bindi: Hakkımı helal etmiyorum, haram olsun hepinize         
16:46
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 7.08.2021 16:42:37. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement