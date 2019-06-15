Son Dakika Haberleri: Training Preparations Ahead Of Botafogo
Training Preparations Ahead Of Botafogo

The Corinthians first team take to the training ground as they continue preparations for Botafogo. Corinthians will look to gain three points to push up the table in the Brasileiro Série A.

The Corinthians first team take to the training ground as they continue preparations for Botafogo. Corinthians will look to gain three points to push up the table in the Brasileiro Série A.
Training Preparations Ahead Of Botafogo
