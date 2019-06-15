Training Preparations Ahead Of Botafogo
3 saat önce
The Corinthians first team take to the training ground as they continue preparations for Botafogo. Corinthians will look to gain three points to push up the table in the Brasileiro Série A.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 15.06.2019 05:06
The Corinthians first team take to the training ground as they continue preparations for Botafogo. Corinthians will look to gain three points to push up the table in the Brasileiro Série A.
Fenerbahçe Beko, Anadolu Efes'i 82-73 mağlup etti
Ademola Lookman'ın transferini Cenk Tosun bitirecek
Galatasaraylı Marcao'ya 10 milyon euroluk teklif geldiği iddia edildi!
Stephen Curry Toronto serisinde 6. maçtan sonra duvarları yumrukladı