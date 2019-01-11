Son Dakika Haberleri: Trump Cancels Davos Trip Over Deadlock With Dems

Trump Cancels Davos Trip Over Deadlock With Dems

United States President Donald Trump will not be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after talks with Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to end the government shutdown failed.

The president announced his decision in a tweet on Thursday: "Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"

Media reported recently that Trump had been considering skipping the conference in Davos unless the government shutdown ends with a deal to fund the border wall with Mexico. It's not clear yet who from the US delegation will attend the event. Media reported that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a significantly smaller US delegation. - Istanbul

