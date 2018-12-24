Trump: Erdogan İnformed Me That He Will Eradicate Whatever İs Left Of Isıs İn Syria
1 saat önce
US President Donald Trump has said, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured him that any remaining ISIL in Syria will be eliminated. "President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria....
US President Donald Trump
has said, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
assured him that any remaining ISIL in Syria will be eliminated.
"President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria....and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right 'next door.' Our troops are coming home!" Trump said on his Twitter
account on Monday. (Photo) - Istanbul
24.12.2018
