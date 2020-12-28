Trump signs Covid relief and govt funding plan - Son Dakika

United States President Donald Trump has inked the 2.3 trillion dollars government spending package despite his initial demands for the bill to be amended. The legislation, which is set to keep the government funded until the end of this fiscal year also covers 900 billion dollars for coronavirus assistance.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump wrote in a statement. "I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," he added.