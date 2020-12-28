Trump signs Covid relief and govt funding plan - Son Dakika

Trump signs Covid relief and govt funding plan

28.12.2020 08:54
United States President Donald Trump has inked the 2.3 trillion dollars government spending package despite his initial demands for the bill to be amended.

United States President Donald Trump has inked the 2.3 trillion dollars government spending package despite his initial demands for the bill to be amended. The legislation, which is set to keep the government funded until the end of this fiscal year also covers 900 billion dollars for coronavirus assistance.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump wrote in a statement. "I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," he added.

The head of state last week refused to sign the legislation, referring to the measure as "unsuitable." He underscored the need for the removal of "unnecessary" items and the increase of direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000. The president's decision to sign the bill, however, comes as the seven-day continuing resolution aimed at avoiding a government shutdown is set to run dry on Monday, leaving federal agencies without funding.Trump took to Twitter to say that "he has good news" about the economic stimulus aimed at helping recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, before signing it. "Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow," Trump said.


