Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal - Son Dakika

Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal

6 saat önce

United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose a tariff of 25 percent on cars imported from the European Union unless a trade agreement is reached with the bloc, Trump told in an interview by Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business.

Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal, System.String[]

United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose a tariff of 25 percent on cars imported from the European Union unless a trade agreement is reached with the bloc, Trump told in an interview by Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business.

"Ultimately, it will be very easy because if we can't make a deal, we'll have to put 25 percent tariffs on their cars," Trump said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Conference in Davos. He reiterated his view that Brussels is "tougher to deal with than anybody" and that 'they've taken advantage of our country for many years."

President Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview Tuesday that the White House plans to unveil a new tax-cut proposal in 90 days.

"We're talking a fairly substantial ... middle-class tax cut that'll be subject to taking back the House and obviously keeping the Senate and keeping the White House" the president said. Trump declined to provide specifics about the plan.


Donald Trump, Fox, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 22.01.2020 02:12 Kaynak: DHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Trump'ın azil davasında duruşmalar başladı
Dolar son iki haftanın en yüksek seviyesinde! İşte son durum Altını olanlar dikkat! İşte gram, çeyrek ve cumhuriyet altını fiyatları Trump, 7 ülkeye daha vize kısıtlaması getirmeyi planlıyor

Son Dakika Haberleri

Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.01.2020 21:01:13. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]